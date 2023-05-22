Duggar critics feel TLC should take responsibility for giving the IBLP a platform

Amazon Prime will release a docuseries based on the Duggar family and the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles) in a little over a week.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets will delve into the teachings of Bill Gothard and the Duggar family, who were featured on the TLC Network for well over a decade between various specials and two separate reality TV shows.

There will be four parts in the series, and Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, and Amy Duggar King will all be a part of what is discussed. The trailer revealed much about what is said in the docuseries and the heavy focus on Bill Gothard.

Over the years, Duggar critics have been quick to call out TLC for keeping the family on the air despite the accusations and the first big scandal made public in 2015.

When it was revealed Josh Duggar had inappropriately touched several of his sisters nearly a decade prior, Duggar critics and fans were stunned. A redacted police report was leaked, and from there, things went downhill. TLC did move to cancel 19 Kids and Counting, but not long after, they dreamed up a new series that would include Jill and Jessa Duggar talking about what happened, and that spun into what was Counting On.

Josh managed to bring down the second show on the TLC network despite not being a part of it when he was arrested on child pornography charges. After a trial and conviction, Josh was sentenced to federal prison, and the family seemingly fell into the background — until now.

Duggar critics call out TLC for giving the family a platform to push the IBLP agenda

Over on DuggarsSnark, they are discussing the Duggar docuseries.

Many are happy at this start in exposing the ways of the IBLP. There are some things they are hoping get brought up in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

One snarker wrote, “I know it won’t clarify or reveal information much about the Duggars current state but I think it’s such an important step to counter the IBLP’s agenda. It’s often these organizations prey on vulnerable people and the more people know how evil they are — the better. My big thing that I hope they highlight is how TLC helped push IBLP as this “wholesome, God loving, pure” Christians. Edited:I know they mention it but I hope they go in and truly blast TLC for what they truly are 💅🏼”

Another said, “I hope for this too. I really want TLC to get what they deserve, and from the clip Jen provided, I believe they will. As I’ve said before, that’s the beauty of this being an Amazon production, because they’re actually big enough to take on TLC. I know Amazon is problematic, but there really aren’t many companies with enough weight and money to throw around to do so.”

Snarkers want TLC to take accountability. Pic credit: u/oak_the_yoke, u/kba1907/Reddit

This is the clip shared by Jen, who does Fundie Fridays.

Which Duggars have left the IBLP?

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard walked away from the IBLP and Counting On a few years ago. The couple decided they wanted different for their children, which strained her relationship with some siblings.

After walking away, Jill reconnected with her cousin Amy Duggar King. The women spent a lot of time together and built their own support system. Amy was not a part of the IBLP, but she did spend a lot of time with her cousins, much of which had to be monitored by her aunt and uncle.

Jinger Duggar recently wrote a book about her journey that started when she walked away from Bill Gothard’s teaching. She spoke about the anxiety and fear those ideals caused her, especially when it came to others around her doing things she had no control over, such as listening to rock music in the car.

During her press tour, Jinger confirmed that she believes Bill Gothard is a “false prophet.” It doesn’t appear that she was a part of the Amazon Duggar docuseries, but she has drawn a line in the sand with the IBLP.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets drops June 2 on Amazon Prime.