Hollywood Squares star Drew Barrymore discusses her role on reboot: ‘I want to yell at people’

Drew Barrymore is ready to go all-out when she appears on the Hollywood Squares reboot.

She’s shown her comedic skills in television and movies, including romantic comedies like Never Been Kissed, 50 First Dates, and Fever Pitch.

Drew has also hosted The Drew Barrymore Show since 2020 and seems prepared for whatever guests bring to the stage.

Based on her recent teases ahead of the new Hollywood Squares premiere, she hinted she could provide some entertaining antics.

Many consider it an all-time favorite game show like The Price Is Right, Let’s Make a Deal, and Wheel of Fortune.

On Hollywood Squares, Drew will appear as the center square on the giant grid featuring nine celebrity squares.

Contestants attempt to win the giant game of tic-tac-toe and prize money by selecting celebrity squares to help them place Xs and Os, so Drew is likely to be a popular pick.

Drew wants to ‘yell at people’ and ‘run’ around on Hollywood Squares

Expect some interesting moments from the celebrities on Hollywood Squares, with center square Drew Barrymore leading the way. She even mentioned leaving her spot if necessary.

“I want to get out and run around! I want to yell at people! I’ll pull out a hair extension,” she teased when talking to Us Weekly.

Drew indicated that the classic game show is among her “favorites” and said she realized why it’s so popular after she appeared in E.T. the Extraterrestrial.

“People like to feel like they’re a part of a party. I didn’t understand that until E.T. came out [in 1982] and I saw people congregating and having a collective experience. People like to be together and they want to laugh and be happy, and then when it comes to the game, they want to win and have stakes,” she told the publication.

It seems Drew is embracing her role as she takes the center square. During some of the classic Hollywood Squares seasons of the past, viewers saw celebs including Whoopi Goldberg, Martin Mull, and the late great Joan Rivers in the middle of the giant game grid.

Nate Burleson ready to pay homage to classic game show

For the rebooted game show, Nate Burleson will take the reigns to try to control all the celebrity antics. Burleson formerly played as a wide receiver in the NFL before retiring and working at various television gigs.

He appears regularly on CBS Mornings with co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and Vladimir Duthiers. Burleson has become the latest NFL player to become a game show host, joining The $100,000 Pyramid’s Michael Strahan and Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’s Travis Kelce.

He told Us Weekly that the goal is to respect the classic game show’s legacy. Stars, including Peter Marshall, John Davidson, and Tom Bergeron, previously hosted it.

“We’re here to tip our hat, pay homage to those who have come before us and take this show into the future,” Burleson said.

He explained that the game show allows viewers to feel “all of these feels” from anger at yelling at the screen about contestants’ decisions to laughing at the antics celebrities bring.

Drew seems ready to bring some of those hijinks. Her celebrity co-stars along the way include Drew Carey, Jay Leno, Tiffany Haddish, RuPaul, Gabriel Iglesias, and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, who all seem likely to contribute to the entertainment.

Hollywood Squares premieres Thursday, January 9 at 8/7c on CBS.