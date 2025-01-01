The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey stunned by contestant as fans believe he ‘hacked’ wheel on ‘perfect’ spins

A contestant wowed The Price Is Right host Drew Carey and viewers with what seemed like “the magic touch” during a popular part of the show.

While many pricing games require a contestant to be able to guess or estimate items’ prices correctly, there are some games when different skills and luck are involved.

That includes spinning the Big Wheel as part of the Showcase Showdown. By getting the highest amount on their spin or spins, contestants can advance to the Showcase round to try to win sweet prize packages.

However, contestants can also win significant money by achieving one-dollar spins. Contestants accomplish this by landing on the 100 spot with one spin or totaling 100 on two combined spins.

Oftentimes, contestants who get the $1.00 on spins get a free bonus spin to try to win even more money.

The game show celebrated a contestant’s impressive luck, although some fans suggested he may have “hacked” the wheel or even “learned” how to spin to win.

TPIR contestant showed his spin skills on the wheel

During The Price Is Right Showcase Showdown on the recent episode, a contestant gave the wheel a good spin before saying hi to his mom, dad, and girlfriend, Mary. Shortly after that, he was saying hello to some prize money.

“See what we got for you. Oh my goodness,” Drew said as the Big Wheel slowed at the five before landing on 100.

“Boom!” Drew yelled as Ryan began to cheer and celebrate winning $1,000 on the spot.

“That was a good spin, buddy!” Drew told him.

After other contestants had their turns, Ryan got another bonus spin for a chance at more money. If he landed on the five or 15 spots, he’d win another $10,000. However, landing on 100 would give him $25,000.

“Here we go. Let’s see if you can have that magic touch twice in a row,” Drew said.

“Slow down! This is it! 25K! $25,000!” Drew yelled as the wheel slowed and landed on that moneymaking 100 spot again.

“Let’s go!” Ryan yelled as he stormed past the wheel, celebrating the big win emphatically.

“Wow!” was all Drew could say after seeing the contestant’s skills on the Big Wheel.

Fans were also surprised by the contestant’s ‘magic touch’

Many fans in the comment section marveled at the impressive wheel-spinning displayed by the recent contestant, Ryan.

“Never seen anyone hit it twice in a row,” a fan commented.

Another joked, “Bro hacked the wheel. The wheel – Thug life.”

Others wrote, “This guy got the magic touch” and called it “The Perfect Spins” for the contestant.

While the fan likely joked about a contestant’s ability to “hack” the Big Wheel, some might feel it takes special skills to achieve what Ryan did on TPIR.

“Teach people how to spin!” Some can’t even spin like that,” a fan wrote.

Another commented, “So refreshing to see someone really try for the bonus spin. It drives me crazy when people just recklessly swing that thing for the bonus round.”

Other games in which contestants have often shown impressive skills include the Dice Game and Hole In One.

With the latter, contestants must sink a golf putt from a certain distance on a fake green on the stage. Those who have consistently practiced golf putts may have a great advantage.

In Dice Game, some contestants seemingly had the “magic touch” when rolling one or six with the dice, which are the best numbers to get in the missing spots for the price of a car.

Some fans believe it’s possible by practicing to roll just right or having a technique to get these numbers, though.