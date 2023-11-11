Here’s why The View fans think Alyssa Farah Griffin in pregnant

Alyssa Farah Griffin is a favorite co-host on The View. She recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband, Justin Griffin.

The couple has no children, but that doesn’t stop people from asking about their plans for a family. Fans are eager to hear news about whether Alyssa is expecting a baby or not.

Everyone loves to speculate about babies, especially young people like Alyssa and her husband Justin. Alyssa is the youngest host on the panel.

Even Whoopi Goldberg has gotten into the fray. In September, Whoopi made waves by asking her on the air if she was expecting, mentioning a “glow.”

It was during a segment about Mitt Romney, of all things. Whoopi asked out of the blue,”…Disregard for people – Are you pregnant?”

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A wholly shocked Alyssa asked back, “Do I look pregnant?” To which Whoopi confidently said, “Yes!”

Alyssa missed The View mid-week, raising the question again

Whoopi told the audience and the other ladies that Alyssa was missing because she wasn’t feeling well but would be back the next day; she was sure.

People started to wonder if Alyssa was out because of pregnancy issues. Whoopi put the question on everyone’s minds by asking her outright that time.

It was also suggested that Alyssa did not want to spar with her Democratic friends as former First Lady Hilary Clinton was on the show.

Alyssa shot down that rumor early in the day by posting a picture of her dog on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Out from @TheView today sick with a cold. But don’t feel bad for me – this is my current view 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/5P2L0qdu5C — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) November 9, 2023 Alyssa wrote, “Out from @TheView today sick with a cold. But don’t feel bad for me – this is my current view.”

When she returned to the show the next day, she clarified, “I didn’t get to be here yesterday because I wasn’t feeling well.”

And that was all she said on the subject.

Alyssa drops a cryptic baby message on the show

Later in the same episode, the ladies discussed what happened during the delivery of one of Kourtney Kardashian’s babies with husband Travis Barker.

While his wife was in labor, Travis spent some time drumming on his drums.

Joy Behar joked to the ladies, asking them if they wanted a “Ringo Starr’ baby?” The ladies had different opinions about what they would like in their delivery room.

Alyssa dropped a clue that she had been thinking about having a baby with her husband. She said the phrase, “When my husband’s in the delivery room,” he threatened to have a GoPro camera in there.

She then added that he wouldn’t be allowed in there with that gadget. Time will tell if she is expecting now. No one can wait to hear if she is indeed expecting.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.