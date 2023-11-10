The View panel ‘out of touch,’ viewers call for younger co-hosts

The View is a talk show featuring ladies from diverse backgrounds debating topics from unique perspectives. Or at least that is supposed to be the premise of the show.

Loyal fans of The View are watching and taking note. There is an outcry that they are “out of touch” and the show needs new talent.

The ladies range in age from 34 (Alyssa Farah Griffin) to 81 (Joy Behar). Sara Haines is the second youngest at 46.

According to Parade, their worth ranges from the mid-six figures for Alyssa to the 60 million that Whoopi Goldberg has amassed, while the median income in America ranges around $71,000.

Both Whoopi and Joy have had retirement rumors lately. Whoopi is already off on Fridays each week, and Joy is generally off on Mondays.

They are already working a four-day week with the other ladies doing fill-ins while out.

Is it time for The View to hire younger hosts?

A scan of social media shows that fans agree that the hosts are out of touch.

The Reddit community agrees with this thread. They state, “The panel has been out of touch for years, and it’s time for the network to start adding some younger folks to the panel.”

Fans cite that the ladies are so out of touch with younger viewers that people will stop watching the show because it is quickly becoming irrelevant.

X (formerly Twitter) fans feel the same way. User @ASisler10 feels that “Whoopi Goldberg saying Millennials only want to work 4 hours a week…is the most out-of-touch s*** I have ever heard.”

Another sampling of opinions from @layla_job and @jclabaugh1 shows that fans think the show is out of touch with the average viewer.

Whoopi having issues with millennials does not help The View’s case

Whoopi Goldberg, as previously reported on Monsters and Critics, has taken heat lately because of her words to the younger generations.

But, I’m sorry if you only want to work four hours, it’s going to be harder for you to get a house,” Whoopi was quoted as saying.

There appears to be a disconnect between the younger generation and the long-time The View fans who have watched since the show’s inception. A change-up of cohosts could add a new level of interest for viewers who aren’t inclined to tune in with the current hosts.

