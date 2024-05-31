Here’s why Kelly Ripa feels like she bored Andy Cohen on Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa from Live with Kelly and Mark always takes the time to promote her friend Andy Cohen and his various projects.

Recently, Andy was on LIVE to share the exciting news that Watch What Happens Live has been on the air for a whopping 15 years.

One of the things that excited Andy about this appearance was the chance to try to play an informal game of Stump Mark against Mark Consuelos.

The last time Andy co-hosted with his best friend, Kelly, he seemed to love beating a call-in contestant in the game that Mark usually hosts.

Perhaps Andy’s thoughts were on that game when Kelly thought she committed a big faux pax with Andy’s interview.

Kelly’s a professional at doing interviews with her guests, but then, so is Andy, so when Kelly felt she messed up, she had to comment about it.

Kelly felt that she ‘bored’ Andy during the interview

The interview was going well with Andy during this LIVE segment until Andy’s eyes glazed over, and he started noticing Kelly’s outfit, causing her to break her train of thought mid-sentence.

Kelly and Mark shared a clip of the first time they were on Andy’s show, Watch What Happens Live, and then Kelly started to gush over Andy and how well his show was going.

After Andy gave the rundown of how he approaches interviews on his show, Kelly jumped in with a rant about Andy not getting an Emmy for his show.

She took the time to address the matter and kept talking about how great Andy was and how needed this win was when Andy interrupted her by looking closely at her outfit.

Kelly stopped and asked, “What are you looking at?” Andy said he was looking at her P.J.s, and then Kelly remarked, “I hate it when I bore Andy in the middle of a conversation with him.”

This is not the first time that people think Kelly was wearing pajamas to an interview

Kelly’s dress on LIVE looked like pajamas to Andy Cohen, and they seemed more attractive to him than Kelly’s gushing about Andy’s show.

Kelly’s outfit was not a set of pajamas this time; it was a” Doralas Abstract-Print Long-Sleeve Belted Shirtdress by Dries Van Noten,” as reported by Worn on TV.

This exact dress was worn by Sunny Hostin from The View in April, according to the same website.

Kelly Ripa shared an Instagram photo of her, Andy Cohen, and Mark Consuelos. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Kelly wore pajamas to an interview with Andy Cohen, and they were not something you pick up at Walmart.

They were $2,000 pajamas from Bergdorf.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.