LIVE with Kelly and Mark fans cannot believe what Kelly Ripa wore to WWHL

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently stopped by Andy Cohen’s clubhouse for a Watch What Happens Live appearance.

The LIVE with Kelly and Mark couple has been busy getting ready for next week’s Oscar show, which is always a big hit, but they always seem to have time for Andy Cohen.

Kelly and Mark playfully call Andy their “fourth child” and love him and his children, even giving them Christmas gifts. It is always a treat for fans to see them together.

This appearance caused a stir among Kelly’s fans, but it was not what the couple spoke about, although they did talk about their son, Michael.

Michael works for Andy roundaboutly because he works for the Bravo franchises, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of New York. He also has helped with Summer House and Winter House.

It wasn’t Michael or another topic but what Kelly wore to the show that had fans asking some questions.

Kelly Ripa poses with her husband, Mark Consuelos, ahead of their appearance on WWHL. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly wore some very expensive pajamas to WWHL

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kelly was dressed more appropriately for bed than for a talk show like Watch What Happens Live.

In a clip from the show’s YouTube page, Kelly is seen wearing pajamas.

One fan had to ask, “Is she wearing Pj’s?”

Even though they are glamorous, they are still pajamas.

One of Kelly Ripa’s fans could not believe she was wearing pajamas. Pic credit: @bravowwhl/Instagram

Another complimented her but asked, “Her eyes are lovely but that outfit a pj?”

Kelly Ripa chose to wear pajamas to her WWHL appearance. Pic credit: @bravowwhl/Instagram

Another fan correctly noted that the pajamas were from Bergdorf Goodman and said, “I love those Amiri PJs…too bad $2k at bergdorf.”

A fan noticed how expensive Kelly Ripa’s pajamas were on WHHL. Pic credit: @bravowwho/Instagram

Kelly and Mark cannot believe how well Lola is doing in London

Kelly and Mark’s daughter Lola has been living in London for several months, and the two just came back from a quick trip to see her.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, they couldn’t help but gush about her on the show and even shared some photos from their trip.

In the clip from LIVE with Kelly and Mark’s Instagram page, Kelly can be heard saying that Lola is not picking up a British accent as quickly as she hoped, “not enough for my liking.”

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.