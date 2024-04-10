Here’s why a crisis caused Sunny Hostin and the others at The View to evacuate

The View has seen its share of excitement lately with all the commotion from earthquakes and eclipses to show-interrupting audience members intent on disturbing the filming.

Last week, after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit the northeast, a late-emergency alarm sounded during the live taping of The View.

After the shock of that wore off, it was difficult for the ladies to settle in and resume the show. Yet they again showed that they are professionals and can pull it together.

Then, there was all the excitement of the eclipse, and Sunny Hostin took heat from Fox News by declaring that the earthquake and eclipse were caused by climate change.

“All those things together would maybe lead one to believe that either climate change exists or something is really going on,” she said.

This time, what could have been a tragedy caused the ladies to evacuate the building when a fire at a nearby talkshow broke out just before filming began.

Whoopi Goldberg explains what happened when a fire broke out

Fans may have noticed that the song the ladies walk into has changed daily lately.

The fitting song the show aired was I Feel the Earth Move by Carole King after the earthquake.

To commemorate the eclipse, it was The Weeknd’s Blinding Light. And then it was We Didn’t Start the Fire by Billy Joel.

When Whoopi Goldberg sat down, she explained why the ladies, including Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, had to evacuate the set.

She explained why they walked out to We Didn’t Start the Fire and said, “It happened next door at Tamron Hall’s.” Tamron Hall has a self-titled talk show that films next to The View’s set.

The View shared a video of what happened on X (formerly Twitter) and showed some of the ladies as they evacuated the set.

Tamron Hall explains what happened with the fire

Instead of airing the live episode as planned, everyone had to evacuate because of a grease fire. Tamron explains, “We cannot air the show we planned because of a grease fire.”

She applauded her team’s quick response, which got the already queued audience out and extinguished the fire as quickly as possible with the least damage.

At the end of her video, Tamron promised that her show would be back live the next day.

Everyone hopes things will settle down for The View so everyone can ease into a calm weekend.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.