Larsa Pippen says she’s ‘underestimated’ after awkward interview with Tamron Hall

Larsa Pippen had the most awkward interaction on The Tamron Hall Show, but The Real Housewives of Miami star is tired of being underestimated.

Larsa posted a stylish photo with a telling caption after she was put in the hot seat regarding her relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen have an ongoing feud, and during Larsa’s chat with Tamron, the talk show host grilled her about that, asking why she chose to date Marcus knowing the history.

“You could date anybody in the world; why would you date Michael Jordan’s son?” asked Tamron.

Larsa had already made it clear in her response that the feud between the two men has nothing to do with her romance with Marcus, noting, “I live my truth. I’m happy. I feel like we get along. He’s my best friend.”

However, Tamron continued to push the issue, and she also brought up the couple’s 16-year age difference a few times.

Marcus is 32, and Larsa is 48, but the mom of three reasoned that age is just a number.

Larsa Pippen calls out Tamra Hall for being negative

Tamron continued to grill Larsa over her relationship with Marcus, and once they went on a commercial break, Larsa called her out on that.

When they returned, Tamron revealed that Larsa felt she was being negative towards her during their chat.

Tamron, in response, said she was simply asking things about the show and things that were public — like Larsa’s dating life.

However, people had a lot to say about the interaction, and some viewers felt that the well-known journalist was being too hard on the Bravo star, while others felt she was doing her job.

One commenter said the interview seemed more like an interrogation and added, “Tamaron was being harsh and biased and it was very obvious.”

“Tamron was rude and condescending. Larsa is a grown woman, and so is her lover,” added someone else.

One Instagram user also noted, “i don’t see her speak to other guest like that.”

However, other people disagreed with those sentiments and sided with Tamron.

“TAMRON was SPECTACULAR, that is how you interview people!” opined one viewer.

“Tamaron ain’t Andy… she’s gonna ask the real questions and the housewives aren’t use to this!” said someone else.

Another person noted, “Larza Ain’t Used To People Telling Her The Truth.”

RHOM star Larsa Pippen has a telling message in a stylish post

The Real Housewives of Miami star is not letting the awkward interview affect her mood.

Larsa just posted a stunning photo clad in a long black dress with a thigh-high slit and strappy heels as she got ready for a night out with her boo.

She was all glammed up in a diamond necklace and sparkly earrings, with her hair pulled back to show off her face.

In the snap posted on her Instagram, Larsa struck a stylish pose, and she kept her caption short and sweet, writing, “Underestimated 💋.”

You can check out Larsa Pippen’s awkward interview with Tamron Hall below.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.