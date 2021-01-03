Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 episode production delayed in California

A delay in Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 episode production is taking place in California.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases taking place in the state, a number of television shows have been forced to push back the dates for which production had been scheduled to resume.

After the two Shonda Rhimes shows left fans with a cliffhanger in the fall, viewers wanted the shows back on the air as quickly as possible. Now, it’s possible that the episode orders could get shortened due to delays.

According to USA Today, production for new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 that would air this spring was supposed to begin on Monday, January 11.

That date has now been pushed back to at least Monday, January 18, with some fears that it could get pushed back again based on what is taking place in California right now.

Many other shows have also had returns from the winter hiatus postponed, including NCIS over at CBS.

Why are delays taking place for new Grey’s Anatomy episodes?

COVID-19 numbers in and around Los Angeles have been “skyrocketing” as of late, leading to Hollywood taking extra precautions when it comes to creating new content.

The delays are being put in place with the hopes that things will start to clear up in the coming weeks. If the numbers get worse, though, there is a chance that further delays could be on the horizon when it comes to filming some of the biggest shows on TV.

When is the next new episode of Grey’s Anatomy?

Currently, the next new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are scheduled to air on March 4. That’s still two months away, giving ABC and the production team a lot of additional time to get back on track.

It’s definitely possible that this one week delay could end up just being a hiccup as Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy and Season 4 of Station 19 air on ABC.

No matter what, we all still have a long wait until the Grey’s Anatomy return date finally arrives. Until then, we may have to keep reading rumors about the show coming to an end this spring.

Chandra Wilson, who plays Miranda Bailey on the show, recently gave an interview where she spoke about how it would be a disservice to the fans to end the show during a pandemic.

She’s right. So, let’s all hope that the episodes to finish out the season are really strong and that Meredith Grey can pull through.

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays beginning at 8/7c on ABC.