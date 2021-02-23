Grey’s Anatomy cast: Could another former star return to the show?

Jesse Williams stars as Dr. Jackson Avery on the Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 cast. Pic credit: ABC

Actor Jesse Williams — he plays Jackson Avery on the Grey’s Anatomy cast — recently gave an interesting interview to Entertainment Tonight about someone he wants to see return to the show.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 has been packed with returning stars, including Derek Shepherd, played by actor Patrick Dempsey. It was Dempsey who recently sparked rumors about Grey’s Anatomy ending due to the way he was answering questions about the show.

As Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) continues to see visions of people from her past — like T.R. Knight as George O’Malley — we are left wondering if we would soon see her sister Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), or someone else who died on the show.

But maybe a returning character doesn’t need to have already died in the previous 16 seasons of the show? Maybe it’s time to have a different type of reunion on the show?

Who does Jesse Williams want to return to Grey’s Anatomy?

“They are incredible together,” Williams said to ET about the relationship between Jackson Avery and April Kepner (played by Sarah Drew).

“I am a fan [of Drew’s] and she is absolutely one of the most special people I’ve worked with. We developed those storylines together with our incredible writers, so it’ll always hold a very real place in my heart and memories. We stay in contact. She is the sweetest,” Williams went on to say.

Drew left the Grey’s Anatomy cast in 2018 after being on the show for nine seasons. She was one of two characters who got written out during a massive casting shift on the program.

There were a lot of fun moments between Jackson and April on the show and it would definitely be fun to see them have a reunion. If it did happen, though, it might cause some friction in the new relationship that Jackson and Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) just started up.

Luddington also spoke about what’s coming next for her character on Grey’s Anatomy and fans might like it a lot.

The Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 return date got postponed at ABC. The show will be returning a week later than expected, but at least it will still be part of a crossover event with Station 19. That also gives everyone some extra time to re-watch the fall finale, as there were some very important moments that took place on each show that will be referenced right out of the gate in new episodes.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.