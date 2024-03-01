GMA’s Michael Strahan says ‘one of y’all is gonna be in trouble’ as he reveals upcoming interview

Michael Strahan is preparing for an upcoming interview that could reveal some secrets.

Viewers regularly see Michael as a co-anchor with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America.

However, he also participates in other ventures and projects such as The Michael Strahan Brand and appearing on Fox NFL Sunday during the professional football league’s season and playoffs.

Michael has also appeared on podcasts and in interviews with some of his close friends, including retired quarterback Tom Brady.

He recently teased another upcoming interview with a legend from Major League Baseball.

However, things might get feisty during the appearance, as the GMA star may have taken exception to part of the interview.

Michael Strahan’s interview features intriguing remarks

Bloomberg recently shared an Instagram video teaser for their interview program called The Deal. Former MLB star Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez and Bloomberg’s Jason Kelly co-host the series.

According to Rodriguez in the teaser, he played baseball for 20 years but was “thinking about business” throughout his career. Kelly shared that he’d been a business journalist covering a range of sports events for Bloomberg for over two decades.

The two personalities co-host a series to interview all-time sports greats, including A-Rod’s former teammate, Derek Jeter, tennis star Maria Sharapova, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan.

“Baseball superstar @arod and Bloomberg’s @jasonkellynews have teamed up to chat with business titans and sports champions on their investment philosophies, missed opportunities and more,” they revealed in their caption.

The teaser video includes Michael exiting a vehicle, presumably heading inside for his interview.

There are also some clips from the New York Giants legend, including one where he teases a missed opportunity he’d wished he had put more into.

Later, he seems to warn someone off-camera about a question or remark they made to him.

“One of y’all is gonna be in trouble,” Michael says with a grin as he points a finger.

Based on details in the Instagram caption, viewers can watch The Deal episodes on Thursdays via the Bloomberg app. Additionally, listeners can hear the podcast on various podcast platforms.

The Bloomberg website uploaded The Deal Episode 1 interview featuring Sharapova on Thursday, February 29. It’s also available to watch on the Bloomberg Originals YouTube channel.

Michael’s podcast episode date is unknown as of this writing, but based on his remarks in the teaser, it could bring some interesting never-shared-before details.

Michael spent a night out away from his family

Longtime GMA viewers have seen Michael take extended absences from the show over the past seven months due to personal family matters.

Earlier this year, Michael’s daughter, Isabella Strahan, revealed in a GMA interview she had been suffering worsening headaches and was diagnosed with medulloblastoma.

With the diagnosis, surgery occurred to remove a large tumor from her brain. Following successful surgery, Isabella underwent treatment and rehabilitation last year. Her recovery continues with chemotherapy, which she started last month.

Michael took a week off recently as his daughter began that process at Duke University Hospital in North Carolina. She continues to document her journey on her Isabella Strahan YouTube channel.

On Thursday night, Michael took some time to enjoy a New York Knicks game with friends. He shared a carousel post dressed casually in a beige baseball cap, white hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and stylish Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Based on captions and tags, he was joined at the game by former NBA player Jamal Crawford and his friend, Charles Utti, who is involved in real estate.

“Last night @ the Garden with my brotha, @cutti2015 and one of my favorite players of all time @jamalcrawford. #respect👊🏾👊🏾,” he wrote in his IG post’s caption.

Michael’s night out in New York didn’t prevent him from getting up early for work the next day. Viewers saw him appear on the Friday, March 1 episode of GMA, although Rebecca Jarvis replaced co-host Robin Roberts.

The day’s guests and topics included actor Scott Foley and a celebration of National Pancake Day.