GMA fans react as Robin Roberts announces big career achievement

Robin Roberts is celebrating yet another impressive achievement in her television career.

Roberts has received various awards throughout her career for her impressive journalistic abilities and courage in tough personal battles.

She’s been a co-anchor on Good Morning America for many years and has also conducted exclusive interviews for ABC and associated platforms.

Among those interviews are her conversations with WNBA star Brittney Griner, actress Christina Applegate, and model and entrepreneur Gisele Bundchen.

In addition, Roberts hosts a Disney+ series featuring a roundtable discussion with various female celebrities.

The 2024 Daytime Emmy nominations arrived just recently. Roberts and her show received several nominations, allowing fans to celebrate the GMA star’s exciting news.

Robin Roberts reacts to Emmy nominations

This week, Robin Roberts returned from her week-long absence from Good Morning America after vacationing in Key West with her spouse, Amber Laign.

Upon Robert’s return, she had much to celebrate, as her Disney+ show, Turning the Tables with Robing Roberts, was among the nominees at the Daytime Emmy Awards and Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

“So proud of the entire team for our 2 Emmy nominations for this series. Grateful to our wonderful guests in Season 2. Congrats to all this year’s Emmy nominees!” the IG post’s caption said.

Turning the Tables is nominated for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series. It’s up against ABC’s The View and three syndicated shows: The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and Tamron Hall.

In addition, Roberts’ Disney+ show is among the nominees in the Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program category. Competing programs in the category include The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, The View, and ABC’s Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day.

GMA star’s fans celebrate latest achievement

Roberts has gained massive popularity over the years thanks to appearances on ESPN, ABC, Disney+, and elsewhere.

Unsurprisingly, the GMA star received many supportive comments congratulating her and the team for the recent nominations.

“Congratulations 👏❤️ you deserve it. Love watching you! Truly the best,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Congrats! So proud of you Robin👌🏻🌹🌹🙏🏻💚.”

“Big Ups And Congratulations 👏🙌 To You Beautiful 💕🥰, Intellectual 📚 Queen 👸🏽👑❤️ @robinrobertsgma,” another fan commented.

The first season of Roberts’ show didn’t receive any 2023 Emmy Nominations. The Kelly Clarkson Show took home the Emmys for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Directing Team For a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program.

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts premiered its second season in March 2023 with four episodes on the Disney+ platform. Among Roberts’ celebrity guests for the roundtable discussion show were actor Brooke Shields, singer Dionne Warwick, and TV personality Kelly Osbourne.

Good Morning America airs weekdays on ABC.