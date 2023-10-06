GMA: Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair criticized by Katie Couric

Former Today show host Katie Couric has given her thoughts on the affair involving former GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes that cost them their job.

Regarding relationships with co-workers in the newsroom, Couric believes it’s best not to get involved and stay “professional.”

Couric, 66, recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to speak on several topics.

Along the way, a question came up about Robach and Holmes, which allowed her to talk about professionalism in the workplace.

“Oh gosh, talk about putting me on the spot here!” Robach replied to the viewer’s question, but she didn’t hold back.

While she said she “felt bad” for the former ABC employees, she also suggested that getting involved with one another wasn’t a good idea while working together.

Robach on former GMA3 hosts’ affair: ‘You have to be professional’

While on WWHL this past Wednesday, Couric was asked for her thoughts about the scandalous affair involving TJ Holmes and Amy Robach that resulted in their termination from their network.

“I felt bad. I think anyone who loses a job because of those kinds of behaviors. There’s something sad about it,” she said.

“But also I think it’s a reminder that when you’re in a professional setting you have to be professional,” Couric said, adding, “What is the expression, don’t dip your pen in the company ink? I think that’s good advice.”

Couric was hit with a barrage of other questions by Bravo’s Andy Cohen, including him asking the best advice she ever received from another anchor.

According to Couric, the late John Chancellor of NBC News told her that “the camera is the world’s most sophisticated lie detector test.”

Holmes and Robach are still dating after losing jobs

Following news of their affair becoming public in November 2022, GMA3 co-hosts Holmes and Robach were suspended by ABC and eventually terminated by the network.

At the time of their affair, Holmes and Robach were still legally married to other people. Holmes is currently in a divorce court battle with ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig. However, Robach has yet to file for a separation from her husband, Andrew Shue.

Holmes and Robach went Instagram official months ago and have continued to date, sometimes spotted walking together. In September, a report suggested the couple are training together to participate in the New York City Marathon.

It’s also unknown where Robach and Holmes might work next. It was previously reported that Robach was set to join the NewsNation network as the primary host and on-air anchor for a show featuring other panelists. However, those reports have been refuted.

“There is no truth to this deal and no one around Amy has any idea where this false NewsNation info came from,” a source close to the star said, per The US Sun.

Another insider has said that the 50-year-old Robach has strongly denied the NewsNation reports in conversations and is “waiting for the right opportunity” for her career.

Holmes has shared cryptic Instagram posts over the past month or so, including one where it appeared he was teasing a new career. The former GMA3 host showed off part of a motorcycle with a hashtag suggesting he had a new morning commute but didn’t explain further.