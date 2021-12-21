Former NCIS, Chicago Med actress appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The new Spider-Man movie has an NCIS, Chicago Med, and CSI star in a new role. Pic credit: Marvel Studios

Chicago Med and NCIS fans who went to see Spider-Man: No Way Home during its first few days of release may have recognized a familiar face early in the film.

Be prepared to encounter some mild spoilers ahead from early in the latest Spider-Man movie, as that is when the character in question appears.

Due to what took place in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland), MJ (Zendaya), and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) have all been blackballed by universities that they were hoping to attend. At the top of that list was MIT.

Peter feels personally responsible for Ned and MJ not getting into MIT and he chats with Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) about talking to someone from the school. That’s when he finds out a representative is on a road out of town and he goes to find her.

Paula Newsome on the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast

On a freeway overpass, Peter Parker tracks down the MIT Assistant Vice-Chancellor, who is played by none other than TV star Paula Newsome. Peter pleads his case, to no avail, but due to some events that take place a bit later on that freeway, she ends up changing her mind.

While it was a small role for Newsome, it was certainly a memorable segment in the film and something that could definitely set up her character to appear in later Spider-Man films. And it wasn’t lost on us that the school in question is MIT, where another kid who helped out Tony Stark could surface (hint: Iron Man 3).

Paula Newsome: From NCIS to Chicago Med to CSI: Vegas

NCIS fans met Paula Newsome as Jackie Vance, where she played the wife of NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll). Her character was killed, but that certainly wasn’t Newsome’s last role on television.

Newsome also starred as Detective Janice Moss on the first season of Barry and then popped up as the wife of Dr. Daniel Charles in the world of One Chicago. Chicago Med fans will easily recognize Newsome as Caroline Charles, another character that ended up dying.

Now, Newsome can be seen on CSI: Vegas, where she plays Maxine Roby. The new version of CSI has been picked up for a new season at CBS, showing that a new generation of TV viewers are interested in the project.

Winter hiatus for Chicago Med and NCIS

NCIS is currently on its winter hiatus for CBS, but it will return early in 2022 with new episodes. The NCIS winter premiere is scheduled for January 3.

The Chicago Med winter premiere arrives on January 5, which is when the long One Chicago hiatus comes to an end at NBC.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.