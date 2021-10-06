CSI: Vegas cast: Who plays Maxine Roby?

Paula Newsome has joined the CIS: Vegas cast for Season 1. Pic credit: CBS

The CSI: Vegas cast has a lot of familiar faces to long-time television viewers, and that includes the actress who plays Maxine Roby.

As advertised by CBS, Roby leads “a brilliant new team of investigators” that must also enlist the help of some old friends.

Those friends are Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), and David Hodges (Wallace Langham), who every CSI fan knows really well from when the original show aired for many years.

From the trailer, it looks like Roby is going to be a good person to have in charge of the new team, especially with the intense mystery that has been dropped in her lap.

Who plays Maxine Roby on the CSI: Vegas cast?

Veteran actor Paula Newsome is going to be featured as Maxine Roby during Season 1 of CSI: Vegas. And yes, she is the woman that Peter Parker sees inside of a car during the new Spiderman: No Way Home trailer, right before Green Goblin is hinted at and Dr. Otto Octavius appears on that freeway overpass.

Recently, Newsome also guest-starred as Caroline Charles on the Chicago Med cast. She was the estranged wife of Dr. Daniel Charles (played by Oliver Platt), and she was really good in the role. That character died, though, freeing her up to go work on CSI: Vegas.

NCIS fans also recognize Newsome as the former wife of Director Vance. Newsome played Jackie Vance on the NCIS cast, appearing in a number of episodes before the writers killed her off. Yep. It seems like there is a running theme with her characters, and we hope that doesn’t foreshadow a terrible fate on CSI: Vegas this fall.

CSI: Vegas airs on CBS during Fall 2021

The CSI: Vegas start date is Wednesday, October 6, when the show returns to CBS for the first time since 2015. The first season is only 10 episodes and is considered a limited series, but there is a strong possibility that if the CSI: Vegas ratings are good, that the franchise could return to CBS.

There have already been several very successful CSI spin-offs with shows based in Miami and New York, so it would not be surprising at all if the network decided to dip into this well again. It is still one of the most successful television franchises in history, so it’s also not surprising that CBS is giving it another shot.

The most interesting aspect of CSI: Vegas will be how they decide to show off new forensic science that has come to life since the original CSI came to an end. It was always a show on the bleeding edge of investigative techniques, so that could be the way to draw in new fans from a new generation of TV viewers.

