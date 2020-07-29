Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Fear the Walking Dead is an entirely different show than the horror-fantasy series that introduced fans to a family trying to survive the zombie apocalypse.

That family is almost entirely dead, and now the show is following different survivors, including Morgan Jones from the original series, and Season 5 ended with a massive cliffhanger.

Morgan appeared to be dying with zombies closing in on him, while an antagonist named Ginny has captured everyone else. With the coronavirus pandemic making the future unsure, when will Season 6 arrive?

Here is everything we know so far about Fear the Walking Dead Season 6.

Is there going to be a Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead?

AMC renewed Fear the Walking Dead last year for Season 6.

The announcement came out ahead of the mid-season finale for Season 5. The good news is that it gave the production plenty of time to get the show started for 2021 way before the coronavirus pandemic rocked the world.

Release date latest: When does Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 come out?

The production for Fear the Walking Dead was halfway completed before COVID-19 shut down film production all over the world.

This means that the AMC zombie spin-off series can kick out at least half of Season 6 in 2020.

This is also good since The Walking Dead won’t be back at all in 2020 outside of the long-awaited Walking Dead season finale for Season 10, which will come on October 4.

The good news is that fans can immediately jump into Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, which premieres the very next week on October 11 at 9 p.m. EST.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 cast updates

The main cast from Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 will return for the next season, including Lennie James as Morgan Jones, despite the ending of the season finale.

Alycia Debnam-Carey will return as Alicia while Colman Domingo will be back as Victor Strand, the only remaining cast members of the first season.

Colby Minifie returns as antagonistic, Virginia.

There might also be a new addition to the cast in Season 6, and it is an old face from the original series.

“We did release a photo of the two of them together, so I won’t play too coy. We will see Dwight and Sherry this season,” producer Ian Goldberg said.

This means both Dwight (Austin Amelio) will be back, which is no surprise since he joined the cast in Season 5. However, Sherry has been gone since disappearing in the regular The Walking Dead series, so this means Christine Evangelista will be back.

As comic book fans know, this could mean a new big bad is being set up for Fear the Walking Dead, as she became a significant villain after The Whisperer’s War in the books.

Also joining the cast is Demetrius Grosse, a headhunter searching for Morgan to make sure he is dead.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 spoilers

Here is the official trailer from Fear the Walking Dead Season 6.

Producer Scott Gimple spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the next season of Fear the Walking Dead and explained that it would be set up differently.

Gimple said that the series would be split up into telling 16 little movies.

“The guys are out of the gate wonderfully with the first two episodes, and it is a differentiating thing,” Gimple said. “It’s something that separates that show from the other two shows, telling these 16 little movies, being a bit more anthological. It still is a serialized story, but it’s told through these very focused perspectives.”

That isn’t all.

Fear the Walking Dead had a panel at Comic-Con@Home2020 and said that there would be more than one different time jump in the season as well.

Fellow executive producer Ian Goldberg agreed with him and echoed the short movie style of the season.

“We’re going to have an anthology structure to the episodes, where we get to deep dive into exactly what these characters are going through within Virginia’s communities, within the style of episodes we’ve done in the past that we’ve loved,” Goldberg said. “You’re going to see a lot more of that kind of storytelling in season six.”

So, what should we look forward to?

Morgan was shot and left for dead with zombies approaching.

Ginny took everyone else and separated them, with different destinations and fates. Also, John and June got married, and Grace turned out to be pregnant instead of dying.

“Everyone got split up,” co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss said. “we’ve already heard Ginny reference the fact that she has quite a few settlements under her control. She is like a colonizer. It means we’re going to see a lot of different places and get a lot of different flavors.”

Also, as the trailer showed, a headhunter is searching for Morgan to make sure he is dead (he isn’t).

“There is a very cool character who they’re introducing who is coming after what is left of Morgan,” Lennie James said, “and we’ll have to wait and see if there’s much left after those two particular people come into contact with each other … if indeed they do.”

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 will return later in 2020 on AMC.