Fear the Walking Dead recap: From enemies to besties

Mo Collins stars as Sarah, as seen in Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Raise your hand if you were hoping that this week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead was going to be better than last week’s?

Yeah, me too.

Unfortunately, Episode 4 (titled “Breathe With Me”) was the same sort of rubbish — just with different characters.

While you’re here, let’s take a look at how Sarah (Mo Collins) went at tracking down her brother, Wendell (Daryl Mitchell).

Sarah wakes up and it’s just as bad as she remembered

The last we saw of Sarah, she was being rescued by the Civic Republic Military (CRM), thanks to Althea (Maggie Grace) having connections on the inside. However, Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead showed her waking up from unconsciousness with a huge bump on her head.

Apparently, the helicopter that rescued them had a bit of a bumpy landing.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Even though they all claimed they were keeping an eye on her, Sarah wakes up alone, and the first thing she has to do is kill an errant walker that managed to come in because Daniel (Ruben Blades) is now too senile to remember how to close doors. Way to go for ruining one of the best characters in Fear, AMC.

Maggie Grace as Althea and Ruben Blades as Daniel, as seen in Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

However, after that, she is reunited with everyone. Not only are Daniel and Althea there, but so are Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), Wes (Colby Hollman), and Luciana (Danay Garcia).

After a quick reunion — and a warning that one of the warheads let off by Teddy (John Glover) was a leaky dud and floating around somewhere close by — Sarah heads out into the wilderness to look for Wendell, who is still missing.

Has no one learned that radio chatter leads to heartache?

We all know that Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) is cruising the airwaves, picking up nuggets of information and looting where he can. Along with this, the group that likes to strip walkers and cosplay as Star Wars characters also like to find out where everyone is lurking so that they can steal all your stuff too.

Still, Sarah has no option but to use the radio to try and find Wendell.

This leads to Josiah (Demetrius Grosse) tracking down Sarah and learning that she has spoken to Morgan Jones (Lennie James) just now.

Demetrius Grosse stars as Josiah, as seen in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, portraying Joshiah’s twin brother, Emile. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

He then turns up and demands that she lead him to Morgan so that he can kill him. He’ll help her find Wendell first and, after that, they will meet Morgan at the agreed rendezvous point so that Josiah can kill him.

Given basically no choice, Sarah agrees to the deal rather than have Josiah track down Wendell and kill him.

Josiah and Sarah bond over brothers

During the course of their brief travels, while Rufus does the bloodhound thing and sniffs out Wendell, the pair bond over brothers.

It becomes pretty evident that Josiah is not really the big bad guy that AMC set him out to be when he first appeared at the end of Episode 2 chatting to his undead brother’s head.

During all this, Rufus leads them to one of the guys in the group stripping walkers, and because of this, they are led to a bloody wheelchair that Sarah is convinced is Wendell’s.

She goes off the deep end after this and takes off in Josiah’s car. He manages to jump in just at the last moment, though, and Sarah has a panic attack that causes her to drive over a cliff.

Uh-oh, that’s a warhead

The pair are pretty much besties after this point, but we all knew it was coming anyway because the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead was rushing directly in that direction from the moment the pair met, and the fact that Sarah keeps declaring that Josiah is not a killer.

While they may be besties, Sarah has just worked out they’ve landed right next to the leaky warhead, and they have no choice but to contact Morgan to come and save them.

Unfortunately, Sarah can’t seem to get Morgan on the blower, and they have to jump out and fend for themselves against all the walkers that have magically appeared for plot reasons.

Morgan and Josiah clash

They have a pretty good shot at killing them all too, until Morgan turns up and Josiah decides he will prove Sarah wrong and that he is a killer.

They have an epic sword fight that lasts all of a few moments until Josiah gets the upper hand and pulls out his brother’s walkerfied head. While he may have thrust it at Morgan, it is Rufus who gets bitten by his original owner, and that pretty much shuts everything down because how can you fight when a dog is bitten and in pain?

They gather to give Rufus a last can of beans, and everyone tries to take the blame for it, but Josiah won’t have any of that because it really was his fault. And, seriously, dude, how could you? Rufus was the best thing Fear had going for it at the moment.

Now Josiah and Morgan are besties and I’m not even sure what was the point in introducing Josiah for such a short — and sh*tty — redemption story arc.

They take a road trip to see Victor

The newly formed trio takes a trip to Victor’s because maybe Wendell is there.

And, sure enough, according to Victor, Wendell is there and thriving, and I have no idea why anyone believes a word he says anymore.

Victor also drops the bombshell on Sarah that Morgan doesn’t have a great place to stay, and Morgan agrees in front of Victor rather than tell them they have a bunch of food still. Finally, someone has learned something about shutting up and not blabbing to everyone.

Strand is always in his best attire as usual. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/XP06tZbVGg — FearTWD (@FearTWD) November 8, 2021

After Sarah decides that Wendell will be safer off inside Victor’s place, Victor leaves, and this is when Morgan lets them know that it’s not as bad at his place as they were told.

Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead then ends with the same walker stripping group getting a hold of the damaged warhead for… reasons, I guess. Who knows. I guess we’ll all just have to tune into next week’s episode in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.