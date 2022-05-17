Fear the Walking Dead: Did Wes make it out of the bunker alive?

Colby Hollman stars as Wes in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Episode 13 of AMC’s Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead saw a return to the bunker where Teddy (John Glover) trapped Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) back in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead.

This time around, Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) sheltered there from Victor Strand’s (Colman Domingo) Rangers.

Or, more to the point, they tried to shelter there.

Wes (Colby Hollman) found them there and he, along with a small group, entered the bunker.

Luckily, Morgan (Lennie James) sent in a horde of walkers, and Dwight and Sherry made it out through some damaged tunnels.

However, what exactly happened to Wes?

Wes was last seen in a bunker with walkers

Morgan managed to lure Victor’s walkers from his Tower in the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead. The plan was to dump them all in the nuke crater and then return to the Tower and attack.

However, things did not go according to plan and someone had made it possible for walkers to escape the crater, so another plan had to be hatched.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Hence why the walkers ended up in the bunker.

Wes was last seen fighting off some of the undead but, let’s face it, there was a horde in there, and things looked bleak.

The assumption here is that Wes does not make it out alive.

However, viewers know that whenever a character is seen in a tight spot and presumed dead but is not actually seen killed on screen, then anything is possible. Here’s looking at you, Madison Clark (Kim Dickens).

So, will fans have to wait until next week’s instalment to find out more?

Colby Hollman stars as Wes in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

New trailer for Fear the Walking Dead spoils his fate

Thankfully, AMC spoiled the fate of Wes in their preview clip for Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead, according to Fansided.

The clip opens with Victor standing on top of the Tower with a pair of binoculars as he looks intently at Alicia’s group below.

And there, behind him, is Wes.

It was a blink and you miss it moment but it has undoubtedly assured fans that Wes has survived the herd of walkers in the bunker. But it seems the clip does not reveal how exactly he did that.

AMC has also released a couple of new images from Episode 14 that also show Wes safely inside the Tower, one of which can be seen above.

Currently, in Fear the Walking Dead, Wes is on Victor’s side, but previously, he lived for a long time with Morgan’s group. Then, in Episode 11, Wes defected to Victor’s side after Luciana (Danay Garcia) tricked Daniel (Ruben Blades) into believing that his daughter Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) was not dead but living in Victor’s Tower.

Viewers will have to continue watching to find out if Wes redeems himself or if he is truly lost to Victor’s side.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.