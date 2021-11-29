Fear the Walking Dead: Alicia Clark finally returns in Episode 7

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has focused on one character/group per episode while also adding to the story’s overall arc of Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) being the resident villain.

All of the characters have been touched on so far — except for one: Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

Finally, it was her turn to show up, albeit at the very end of the episode.

Alicia has been AWOL for all of Season 7

Viewers haven’t seen Alicia since Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead when the deranged cult leader and 70s serial killer, Teddy (John Glover), locked her in a bunker in order to survive the nuclear explosions that he had caused.

The Season 7 premiere of Fear gave fans some insight into what had happened since then.

With the introduction of Will (Gus Halper), it was discovered that he was with Alicia’s group. He had been turned away from her group and later returned with Victor Strand to discover that Alicia’s group had left the secure location.

Gus Halper stars as Will, as seen in Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Victor has been on the hunt for Alicia for the entire season and admitted to Morgan (Lennie James) in Episode 7 that it was likely that she didn’t want to be found by the likes of him.

Alicia makes her Season 7 debut

There had been some hints that Alicia would turn up soon in Fear the Walking Dead — besides the fact that we are almost at the midseason finale already.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the synopsis for Episode 8 included Alicia, so many fans were expecting to see her then.

However, Episode 7 turned out to be the winner as she made an appearance at the very end.

Morgan was found by her group, the Stalkers, and bought back to the camp by Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista).

At first, Morgan thought that a guy was the leader of the group, but Alicia soon showed herself to him.

It was also revealed here that some of the radioactive walkers left behind at Strand’s Tower had followed Morgan and the episode ended with these walkers being blown up and the entire group had to flee from the resultant nuclear fallout.

Looking forward to Episode 8, it appears that Alicia will enlist “Morgan’s help to search for a new home for her people.” How this fares remains to be seen, though, and viewers will just have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.