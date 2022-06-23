FBI Tuesdays announces its fall premiere dates

The teams of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International are ready to roll on Tuesdays. Pic credit: CBS

Fans now know when FBI Tuesdays are coming back.

CBS has announced the premiere dates for their fall 2022-23 schedule, which has FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted all returning in mid-September.

This promises to have some terrific turns for each show, even as each has to adjust to some changes.

When are FBI Tuesdays coming back?

Since forming a full night of programming, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International have quickly dominated the ratings on Tuesdays.

FBI has regularly won its time slot while FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International have held strong as well in both ratings and the 18-49 demo range.

It paid off as CBS gave all three shows a two-season pickup to keep running through 2024.

Now, as part of their announcement schedule, CBS has all three shows premiering on Tuesday, September 20th. It still keeps to the regular schedule of FBI first, followed by FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted closing out the night.

While it’s good to have a confirmed date for the return of each show, there is the question of how each series adapts to a few changes.

What will happen on FBI Tuesdays this fall?

Isobel (Alana de la Garza) guest-stars on FBI: Most Wanted Season 3. Pic credit: CBS

A major question is if the Season 5 premiere of FBI will be the delayed Season 4 finale.

That episode, which would have involved a school shooting, was pulled hours before it was to air on May 24 following the horrible Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

As of yet, there is no word from CBS on the fate of the episode, making it unclear whether they will turn it into a Season 5 premiere or perhaps not air the episode at all.

Season 5 will have the return of Missy Peregrym, who had to take time off for her real-life pregnancy with Maggie recovering from a gas attack.

FBI: International ended with Jaeger (Christiane Paul) announcing she had gotten a promotion at Interpol and so could not be the team’s liaison. It’s unclear if this means Paul is leaving the series, and the team gets a new member.

It will explore more of Forrester handling his fugitive mother and being hunted by the brother of a terrorist he killed.

FBI: Most Wanted surprised fans by revealing Miguel Gomez was leaving the series. The Season 3 finale had Ortiz explained as being in Los Angeles tending to his ill father.

Thus, the Season 4 premiere will undoubtedly introduce a new team member. It will also have Barnes returning after Roxy Sternberg took time off for her own pregnancy.

With a set premiere date, all three shows are expected to begin production in July and prepare fans for another season of thrilling action and drama every Tuesday.

FBI Tuesdays begin with FBI Season 5 Tuesday, September 20 at 8/7c on CBS.