FBI Tuesdays preview: the season finales bring some wild action

Nina (Shantel VanSanten), Jubal (Jeremy Sisto), Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) and Scola (John Boyd) talk a case on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays will close out their seasons in some significant ways.

FBI will have Jubal in a tough spot when someone close to him is part of an investigation. Likewise, Forrester will have a major family issue on FBI: International while FBI: Most Wanted tracks a dangerous fugitive.

It adds up to some powerful drama that should end the seasons for each show going into the summer.

How did FBI Tuesday’s penultimate episodes do in the ratings?

With the news that each FBI show had received a two-season pickup from CBS, the penultimate episodes of the series remained strong.

FBI had 6.85 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo. It was only weakened by the much-hyped penultimate episode of NBC’s hit This Is Us.

FBI: International also remained strong with 5.8 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating. FBI: Most Wanted wrapped it up with 5.26 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, one of its best showings of the season.

The main FBI put the focus on Wallace and Nina as they tried to get a woman to flip on her criminal boyfriend. It brought up some of Nina’s past as a poor woman and the agents found some common ground in the end.

FBI: International sent the team to Berlin to crack who was responsible for a millionaire’s son overdosing. It had some conflict with the millionaire’s own team but they cracked the case.

Even better, Forrester was able to use the political clout from the case to ensure Jaeger’s arrogant boss was fired and Jaeger remained the team’s Europol liaison.

FBI: Most Wanted had the team tracking a murderous con artist. Also, Ortiz had to resort to some tough love to force Hana’s brother to get out of selling drugs.

That sets up the season finales for the shows, which will all have some dramatic elements.

What’s coming on the FBI Tuesdays season finales?

The final night of the season begins with the FBI Season 4 finale as Prodigal Son will put Jubal right in the middle of an investigation.

“As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.”

While the trailer emphasizes the action, the real drama is likely Jubal trying to get his son (still recovering from illness) to open up about his connection to the crime, which can be complicated.

FBI: International has the team hunting who was behind an attack on an airplane. It also features the return of Elizabeth Mitchell as Forrester’s traitorous mother in Crestfallen.

“When a private jet carrying American citizens is shot down over Europe, the Fly Team looks into the man who missed the flight. Also, Forrester is conflicted when he receives information on a case from his mother, Angela (Elizabeth Mitchell).”

Angela has insisted her “treason” was actually a deep cover assignment for the CIA, but Forrester isn’t sure if he believes her. It appears Forrester and the rest of the Fly Team are going to be in trouble from various forces involved.

While there’s no trailer for the FBI: Most Wanted finale, A Man Without a Country puts the team on the hunt for a millionaire who suddenly has nothing to lose.

“The team chases an oligarch who goes on a terror spree in New York City in a desperate attempt to escape his impossible situation.”

This is likely to be a charged political case for the team, who also have to handle a few personal dynamics to wrap up a wild year for them.

With their seasons coming to a huge climax, FBI Tuesdays fans are ready to enter the summer months waiting to see what happens next.

FBI Tuesdays begins with the FBI Season 4 finale Tuesday May 24 at 8/7c on CBS.