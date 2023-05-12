Exclusive: Vanessa Morgan’s Cupshe collab is all about River as she bids Riverdale goodbye

Vanessa Morgan is known for her role on Riverdale, but now she can add swimwear designer to her resume thanks to a sweet collab with Cupshe that involved her son, River.

As Vanessa winds down seven seasons of Riverdale, with a feeling she called “bittersweet,” she’s showing off her talent and flair for design with The River Collection.

This exclusive Cupshe collab finally gives mothers and sons a chance to coordinate and match swim apparel for the cutest summer of swim ever.

Her talents don’t end there either because when we asked Vanessa what plans she has following the end of Riverdale, she shared that she’s actually writing her own screenplay, something she hopes we’ll see on the big screen in the future.

Vanessa Morgan x Cupshe collab has a special meaning

As Riverdale finishes the final season, Vanessa Morgan is spreading her wings and adding lines to her resume — with the first new entry being swimwear designer.

Using nature as her biggest inspiration, Vanessa explained her love of water and taking her son River to the ocean for fun in the water together.

Now, they can do it in style with her line, The River Collection, which features swimwear for women in sizes XS-XL with cuts and colors that will flatter nearly everyone — from string bikinis to cutout one-pieces and in a range of colors and patterns that are sure to please any nature lover.

Making this collection unique is the matching boys’ and girls’ swimwear, made to either match perfectly or compliment their mom, and right in time for Mother’s Day too.

Vanessa Morgan’s The River Collection can be purchased exclusively from Cupshe starting May 11.

“My goal with this swimwear and coverup collection was to embody my love for nature and water and channel it into a love letter to all women and mothers pre and postpartum,” says Vanessa. “Women of all body shapes can find something they feel beautiful in, and moms who enjoy matching with their little ones can see them grow, shine, and embrace what the outdoors has to offer — whether at a beach, pool, or river. Get some sun, and feel amazing and confident doing so, all within the River Collection!”

Vanessa Morgan says goodbye to Riverdale

Riverdale is wrapping things up after seven seasons of romance and mystery. With a 4.0 Rotten Tomatoes score and a devoted legion of fans, it’s safe to say that plenty are sad to see this CW hit go.

Vanessa Morgan can be counted among those who hate to say goodbye, and naturally, we had to ask her about that. Check out what Vanessa had to say:

Riverdale airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.