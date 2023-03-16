Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou finally released a highly-anticipated bikini collaboration, striking poses in the designs while bringing exciting news.

The beautiful best friend of Kylie Jenner took to her social media to share a carousel of photos from a new venture.

Stassie’s 11.4 million Instagram followers were among the first to see the content, which she previously hinted at last week. In the post, Stassie posed in a bikini and said her ensemble might be part of a new collection.

Luckily for fans, Stassie didn’t make them wait long to learn more about the venture.

She revealed that her Cupshe x Stassie collection was available today.

Stassie made a splash with a five-part carousel, including incredible designs.

Stassie Karanikolaou announces Cupshe x Stassie collaboration

The first picture was magnificent, with Stassie posing by a pool wearing the X STASSIE Crystal Waters Underwire Top & V-Cut Hipster Bikini Set in Sky, which retails for $33.99.

The second shot showed Stassie switching positions in the X STASSIE Oasis Tunneled Top & Extra Cheeky String Bikini Set in Melon, retailing for $29.99

A swipe right saw Stassie in the X STASSIE Oasis Wrap Halter Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit in Black, retailing for $33.99.

Stassie sought refuge in the shade in the fourth shot, sporting the X STASSIE Wild Weekend Wraparound Bra & Ultra Cheeky Bikini Set in White, which retails for $33.99.

Finally, Stassie rocked the X STASSIE Beachy Wave V-Wire Top & High Waist Bikini Set in Black, with a $33.99 price tag.

Stassie’s caption read, “ahhh I’m so excited to announce something I’ve been working on with @cupshe for a while now…the #CupshexStassie collection is out NOW! We’ve created amazing swimwear pieces that I adore and I hope you guys do too. 💋.”

Stassie’s career has been on fire, perhaps with a little help from her business mogul best friend. The 25-year-old had the opportunity to work with her pal, creating another Kylie Cosmetics classic last year.

Stassie Karanikolaou joins Kylie Cosmetics for Stassie X Kylie palette

Kylie shared a video featuring her best friend on YouTube and described how she brought Stassie’s influences to life.

The clip was short and sweet, with each California native caking their face using the palette.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner revealed that Stassie wore vibrant eyeliner in high school, and it became a signature look. Kylie attempted to capture Stassie’s essence by creating Kylie Cosmetics products with similar features.

The Stassie x Kylie collection has highly-pigmented products, like the quick-drying Stassie x Kylie Collection Liquid Eyeliner Pen, which comes in Blue Eyed Babe and 4 Ever Ting, retailing for $12.50.

The collection even created a Stassie x Kylie Collection High Gloss Duo, with a lip liner and a lip gloss in Gonna Get Wasted and Twinning, retailing for $20.

Fans can buy the Stassie x Kylie by Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty or on the Kylie Cosmetics site.