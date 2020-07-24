Elite Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Elite might be one of the most melodramatic and sexy teen dramas on Netflix.

Elite a Netflix original series from Spain, takes place at an elite high school called Las Encinas.

Almost all the students in the school are part of wealthy families, except for three working-class kids admitted after their school collapsed.

The class and culture clashes spark a series of confrontations, culminating in murder.

The third season of the Spanish language series hit Netflix in March 2020, and the big murder that the series was based on resulted in yet another murder.

However, with Season 3 ending, it looks like there will be changes coming to Elite as a new storyline, with new characters, will arrive.

The good news is that there will be more of Elite coming to Netflix in the future.

This article provides everything that is known about Elite Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Elite?

There will be the fourth season of Elite, and the news is even better than that. There will also be a fifth season, and the rumors right now are that they will shoot both Season 4 and 5 in succession.

The news came via a video from the cast, just two months after Season 3 premiered on Netflix.

“I wanted to tell you that we have got the scripts of season 4, and they look so good,” Miguel Bernardeau said in the video.

“You better be prepared, because it’s intense,” Aron Piper said.

“I wish I could see your faces when you watch it because you’re going to flip out,” Georgina Amorós said. “There are many new things going on you could never think of.”

While this is excellent news, the wait for the next season is going to take longer than many fans hoped.

Release date latest: When is Elite Season 4 likely to come out?

The first season of Netflix hit in October 2018, the second season arrived in September 2019, and the third season premiered in March 2020.

This means there was a year between Season 1 and Season 2 and then a short wait before Season 3 arrived.

With the Spanish language series filming two seasons back-to-back, there is likely to be a short wait between Season 4 and Season 5. With that said, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a delay in all upcoming Netflix series.

The renewal for Elite happened in the middle of the COVID-19 shutdown. Therefore, it hasn’t started filming yet, although the scripts are ready when film production resumes.

There have been no new updates on whether Elite is planning to start production again, so the show probably won’t be back until 2021 at the earliest.

Elite Season 4 cast updates

There will be new cast members coming to The Elite in Season 4.

On July 20, Elite’s official Netflix account reported that there would be four new recruits in Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, and Pol Granch.

There was also news from TV Line that Diego Martín and Andrés Velencoso are joining the cast.

There is no word on who these actors will play, but the release said that they would “cross paths with Guzmán, Samuel, Ander, Omar, Rebeca and Cayetana” and be a “part of the universe of Las Encinas, one way or the other.”

This is important because several characters left the school, and therefore likely left the show. The departing characters included Ester Expósito (aka Carla), Danna Paola (Lu), Mina El Hammani (Nadia), and Jorge López (Valerio).

As the introduction of the characters revealed, we will definitely see the return of Miguel Bernardeau (Guzman), Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Aron Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebeca), and Georgina Amoros (Cayetana).

Elite Season 4 spoilers

Elite Season 2 revealed that it was Polo who killed Marina. However, he ended up not going to prison because Carla lied in court to protect her family from losing their fortune, which they would if Polo went to jail.

Season 3 picked up at that moment, and each episode dealt with each of the main characters. Then, Polo finally gets what is coming to him.

Lu killed Polo, and the kids created another murder pact to cover it up. Things never change with these kids.

Lu gets away with it as well, since he left for New York with Nadia and Malick.

Now, outside of Cayetana, who gets stuck working as the new janitor at Las Encinas, every one of the kids involved in covering up the murders seem to have a happy ending (except Polo, of course), so Season 4 should set up something new.

Elite Season 4 is rumored to be coming out in 2021 on Netflix.