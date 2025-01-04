DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba says she’s ‘no longer trying to impress people’ in new year

Carrie Ann Inaba is “no longer trying to impress people” after her past year, which included Dancing With the Stars backlash.

She continues to appear as one of the judges on the ABC dance competition show alongside Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

However, fans have criticized Carrie Ann for her scores, critiques, and remarks towards competitors in Season 33.

That included a surprising exchange involving professional dancer Brandon Armstrong after the DWTS judge called out certain moves on the dancefloor.

In addition, fans blasted Carrie Ann for giving a less-than-perfect score to Armstrong and his partner, Chandler Kinney, after saying it “wasn’t perfection.”

Many fans considered Chandler and Brandon among the frontrunners to win the season, but they finished in third place. The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy went to pro dancer Jenna Johnson and The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei.

Following Carrie Ann’s enduring backlash and criticism, she’s embracing a new attitude in 2025.

Carrie Ann Inaba shares a post about her family and intentions for the new year

The Dancing With the Stars judge recently shared an Instagram carousel post featuring several black and white photos of her family and beloved pets. Among them were her mom, her spiritual daughter, and her “babies,” Peanut, Lola, and Buddy.

In her post’s caption, she introduced them and said family doesn’t always look like what we thought it should, but it’s “better.”

She explained that as people grow older, they unlearn some lessons taught by people who love them.

“We let go of what isn’t ours and then we start over. Often feeling depleted from trying to live a life that wasn’t our own,” she wrote.

Carrie Ann always delved into the social media mentality that some find harmful.

“I’m no longer interested in trying to impress people. Or keep up, or chase this social media bulletin train that is as fickle as I was when I was a 7th grader,” Carrie Ann said in her caption.

“I’ll post when I want, what I want, and there will probably be no match to the algorithm,” she wrote.

“I’m happy for this very simple moment we had… sharing love, dreams and puppy kisses,” she said.

Will the DWTS judge return for Season 34?

As of this writing, there are no official announcements about when DWTS Season 34 will arrive and who the cast will include. However, many fans hope Carrie Ann doesn’t return as one of the show’s judges.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about insider remarks suggesting DWTS was looking to replace Carrie Ann.

“Carrie Ann will always be part of the DWTS family but as with any family, dynamics shift and things change,” a source told The U.S. Sun.

Along with backlash over “unpredictable scores,” a source also indicated that Carrie Ann “no longer fit in” and might even be “frustrating” her fellow judges.

Her not fitting in with the cast or crew may have “led to many awkward moments on set, some captured by the cameras.”

Carrie Ann, a former Fly Girls dancer on In Living Color, began as a DWTS judge in the premiere season. She hasn’t stepped away since. Last year, while on GMA, she also spoke about fan criticism and backlash, suggesting they could bring it on.

“It’s OK, they can come after me. I’m a judge. I’m used to it—tough skin. No worries,” she said.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 is TBA for ABC and Disney+.