Cobra Kai Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Cobra Kai was able to take an old popular movie and turn it into a fantastic TV show that almost surpassed it in quality.

With the first two seasons airing on YouTube Red, Netflix picked it up and dropped Season 3 on New Year’s Day. The good news is that there will be more.

Here is everything we know so far about Cobra Kai Season 4.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This article provides everything that is known about Cobra Kai Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Cobra Kai?

The good news is that there is going to be a Season 4 of Cobra Kai. With Season 3 ending on a cliffhanger, fans have to be happy about that.

Cobra Kai Season 3 was the first year that Cobra Kai premiered on Netflix.

The first two seasons of the show were a YouTube Red exclusive series, but after YouTube chose to get out of the business of streaming original fictional series, Netflix picked up the Karate Kid sequel series.

Netflix aired the first two seasons of Cobra Kai in 2020 and then premiered Season 3 on New Year’s Day, which was about a week earlier than originally announced.

Before the new season’s release, Netflix revealed there would be at least a fourth season following soon.

Release date latest: When does Cobra Kai Season 4 come out?

With the news that Cobra Kai would get a Season 4, it is almost assured that it won’t arrive any time soon.

With Cobra Kai Season 3 hitting on January 1, 2021, expect for Season 4 to hit in 2022, although there could be an outside chance it could hit at the very end of 2021.

According to showrunner John Hurwitz, there should be about a year between Season 3 and Season 4.

Cobra Kai Season 4 cast updates

The main characters should all be back.

William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) and Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) will be back as the leads.

The main supporting characters will also be back.

This includes Xolo Maridueña as Miguel, Mary Mouser as Daniel’s daughter, Samantha, Courtney Henggeler as his wife, Amanda, and Tanner Buchanan as Johnny’s son, Robby Kreese.

The main villain will be back, with Martin Kove returning as John Kreese.

Cobra Kai has never been shy to bring back characters from the classic movies, and Season 3 was no different.

Some of the kids from the first season showed up in the first two seasons, and in Season 3, it was time to bring in Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) from The Karate Kid Part II.

There was also a mysterious phone call in the final episode of Cobra Kai Season 3, and if it is what we think, Thomas Ian Griffith could return as Terry Silver, the man who owned the Cobra Kai franchise.

With so many returning stars from the movies, could Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank) from The Next Karate Kid make a special appearance to put Mr. Miyagi’s two students together on Cobra Kai?

Cobra Kai Season 4 spoilers

Cobra Kai Season 4 has been in the works for months now, so there should be a lot already worked out for the next season.

According to Hurwitz, there have been 14 weeks of work on the scripts.

Final day of the Season 4 writers room. 14 weeks with some of my favorite people in the world. Scripts are rolling in. Excited we’ll have everything written and polished by the time we start filming. It’s going to be another kick ass season! #cobrakai #cobrakaionnetflix pic.twitter.com/a5xBaZcOLZ — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) October 23, 2020

But, what will happen?

First, there is the phone call that Kreese made, possibly to Terry Silver. Remember, it was Terry who opened Cobra Kai and hired Kreese to be the trainer.

Terry is a multi-millionaire who has said he owes his life to Kreese thanks to their time in the Vietnam War. Now, Kreese might be calling for help, and Terry still owes Daniel some payback after Karate Kid III.

There are also the kids.

In Season 3, Samantha, Demetri, and the Miyagi-Do kids worked with Miguel and the Eagle Fang fighters to battle Hawk, Kyler, Tory, and the Cobra Kai students that followed Kreese.

This caused a massive change for Hawk, who realized he was on the wrong side and helped stop things and convinced Tory to leave.

Meanwhile, when Johnny finds out that Kreese is training his son Robby, the two get into a fight, and Kreese almost kills Johnny before Daniel shows up and things get heated.

However, this ended with an agreement, and that is what Season 4 will mostly be about.

Kreese will train his students and compete with Johnny and Daniel’s students at the All Valley Tournament. If Cobra Kai loses, Kreese will leave for good.

When Johnny and Daniel leaves, Kreese makes his phone call, assumedly to Silver.

Netflix has yet to announce when Cobra Kai Season 4 will premiere.