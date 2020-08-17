Cobra Kai Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Cobra Kai brought The Karate Kid back to the small screen when it debuted on YouTube Premium with a series that changed everything you thought you knew about Daniel and Johnny.

This time around, Johnny is the main character, an adult devastated by his past in Cobra Kai, and specifically his defeat at the hands of Daniel San.

After two seasons, fans wanted more, and the good news is that they are getting more. However, there is even better news.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Cobra Kai is leaving YouTube Premium and is headed to Netflix for the third season.

Here is everything we know so far about Cobra Kai Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about Cobra Kai Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Cobra Kai?

The news that Cobra Kai was getting a third season and it was moving to Netflix arrived in June 2020.

Not only that, but the first two seasons of Cobra Kai hit Netflix for streaming in August. This came after the series tried to move to Netflix before Season 2, but that deal collapsed.

“The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat,” said Brian Wright, vice president of original series at Netflix.

“The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”

Release date latest: When does Cobra Kai Season 3 come out?

The entire third season of Cobra Kai was already filmed, so there is no delay or wait for when it could possibly arrive in the future.

With so many Netflix originals postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down productions, Cobra Kai could be a blessing in disguise.

There were several shows that were supposed to hit that are pushed off to 2021 and beyond, so Cobra Kai could slide into any of those spots to give Netflix an immediate boost in the arm.

With the first two seasons hitting in August, Netflix is likely giving subscribers a chance to experience the show, maybe for the first time, and then will have the built-in audience for when the new season strikes.

Honestly, there is a good chance that Cobra Kai Season 3 could hit around the holidays on Netflix.

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast updates

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka will both be back in Season 3 as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

Also returning should be Martin Kove, the vicious trainer from the original Karate Kid movie who made a shocking return in Cobra Kai Season 1’s finale and tormented Johnny throughout Season 2.

Other cast members returning for the new season should be Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, and Jacob Bertrand.

Peyton List as Tory should also return after being introduced in Season 2.

The big question now is whether the surprise name that popped up in the very last scene in Season 2 returns.

Ali Mills Schwarber sent a text message to Johnny, and there is always a chance that Elisabeth Shue could join Macchio and Zabka in the reunited Karate Kid cast for Season 3 of Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai Season 3 spoilers

Cobra Kai brought back the finalists of the All Valley Karate Tournament 30 years later.

The hero of that movie, Daniel LaRusso, is now a successful businessman who struggles to maintain a balance in his life without Mr. Miyagi’s guidance.

He believes he finds that meaning when his former adversary Johnny Lawrence returns.

Down on his luck, Johnny wants redemption and reopens the Cobra Kai karate dojo.

Daniel is having none of that, and their decades-long feud reignites.

In Cobra Kai’s second season, tensions between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do exploded into war. The fallout, chaos, and tragedy caused by this war made both Daniel and Johnny realize they both failed as senseis.

Daniel’s wife told her husband that there would be no more karate in their family, and Kreese betrayed Johnny and took over the Cobra Kai dojo again.

There was one statement made in Cobra Kai Season 2 that hints what will happen this next season on the show.

Robby told Johnny in the season finale of Season 2 that he and Daniel could learn a lot from each other. After decades as enemies, is it time for Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence to finally team up against a common enemy?

There are also rumors that Season 2 will head back to Okinawa and the origins of Mr. Miyagi’s discipline and that of Cobra Kai will be revealed.

FX has yet to announce when Cobra Kai Season 3 will premiere.