Chrissy Metz talks Kate’s ‘super important’ This Is Us Season 5 storyline

Chrissy Metz has revealed This Is Us Season 5 will feature a “super important” storyline surrounding her alter ego, Kate.

This is not the first tease for the upcoming season that the actress has given fans. Earlier this month, Chrissy shared that there are more dark secrets to come for Kate in the next season.

Fans watched a teenage Kate (Hannah Zeile) embark on an abusive and dark relationship with Marc (Austin Abrams) during Season 4. It was Kate’s first significant romance.

The fallout of the way Marc treated Kate is undoubtedly going to be visited. Show creator Dan Fogelman doesn’t just create a story, have it play out, and end it. He always has another agenda.

What Chrissy said about This Is Us Season 5?

Chrissy got candid with People magazine regarding what is next for Kate. She did reveal that the story will focus on Kate’s past and that Chrissy will be the one bringing the story to the fans.

Some harrowing experiences have shaped Kate into the woman she is today. Sharing that story will give fans more insight into Kate as a person – especially her struggle with food.

The talented actress is keeping the details to herself, but Chrissy did share that the story is a traumatic and important one.

Hashing out the story with Dan Fogelman

Chrissy recalled having a conversation with boss man Dan. The show creator called Chrissy to share his idea and get her input on the story.

“I remember Dan giving me a call, and he’s like, ‘How do you feel about this? Are you going to be able to tackle this? How are you going to feel about it?’ I’m like, ‘No, let’s do it, I think it’s super important.’ While I won’t give away what it is exactly, it’s something that we haven’t seen, and we had no idea that Kate went through,” Chrissy shared with People magazine.

There are two things fans can count on from the upcoming season and the traumatic Kate storyline.

First, Dan doesn’t do any story halfway. He puts his heart and soul into every aspect of the hit NBC show. Second, Chrissy is going to bring her A-game to ensure that she does the story justice by giving fans an exceptional performance.

Fans are going to be waiting a while to see it unfold. The show is not expected back until the fall but could be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Is Us will return in Fall 2020 on NBC.