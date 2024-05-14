Chicago P.D. star Tracy Spiridakos celebrates Mother’s Day and co-stars’ birthdays

When it comes to celebrating the lives of her friends and family, Tracy Spiridakos loves doing it on social media.

The Chicago P.D. star has shared many recent posts to celebrate her mom and her co-stars from One Chicago.

We hope she will continue doing so in the next chapter of her life, after her final Chicago P.D. episode.

Tracy has played Detective Hailey Upton for years, but her final episode of Chicago P.D. arrives soon.

While Tracy begins her new chapter, so will the members of Intelligence working on the show.

She hasn’t spoken publicly about the pending departure, so we expect her to share those thoughts following the upcoming Chicago P.D. season finale.

Tracy celebrates her mom on Mother’s Day

“I love you ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day 🥰,” Tracy captioned two photos with her mom in Chicago.

Happy birthday to LaRoyce Hawkins from Chicago P.D.

Actor LaRoyce Hawkins (Officer Kevin Atwater) recently celebrated his birthday. Tracy shared some fun behind-the-scenes images with him, showing their fun together on the Chicago P.D. set.

Happy birthday to actress Marina Squerciati

It was also recently the birthday of Chicago P.D. actress Marina Squerciati. She plays Officer Kim Burgess on the show and frequently spends time with Tracy.

“Happy Birthday @marinasqu 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥰,” Tracy captioned two photos of the ladies hanging out.

A big birthday for Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer

Jesse Lee Soffer recently returned to the Chicago P.D. set. He has an upcoming episode of the show. Many pictures were also taken during his time with the cast.

Tracy used one of the images to wish Jesse a happy birthday. As fans know, he used to play Detective Jay Halstead on the hit NBC drama.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @jesseleesoffer 🥳🥳🥳🥳,” she wrote.

As a reminder, Tracy’s final episode of Chicago P.D. is coming up. Here are images from the Chicago P.D. season finale, but be aware that some big spoilers are included.

Some huge Chicago Fire spoilers have also been revealed. Here is info on a cast member ending his run as a series regular.

One Chicago is still performing strongly for NBC. The network has ordered new seasons of each drama that will debut in the fall of 2024.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available to stream on Paramount+. Older episodes of Fire and Med are also available on the streaming service.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.