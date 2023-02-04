Chicago P.D. star Jon Seda selling his huge home for small fortune

Former Chicago P.D. cast member Jon Seda is looking to sell his 5,000-square-foot home for a nice chunk of change.

Seda was a part of Chicago P.D. for its first six seasons as Detective Antonio Dawson.

Antonio was an important part of the Intelligence Unit, but his character had just about run its course by the end of Season 6.

The character was also the brother of Gabby Dawson over on Chicago Fire. Gabby was played by Monica Raymund.

Now, Seda can be seen in a starring role on the hit NBC show La Brea.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In its second season, new episodes of La Brea can be seen Tuesday nights.

Jon Seda’s house is now on the market

The house, located in Chicago, Illinois, is on the market for $1,799,999, or roughly $1.8 million.

It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, another half bath, and 5,000 square feet of living space.

The real estate page that lists the house advertises that it has a two-story open entry and oversized windows that let in a lot of natural light. It also has a fireplace and hardwood floors that flow throughout the home.

As if those weren’t enough amenities, the house also has an endless indoor pool, an outdoor entering deck, and a two-car garage.

More news from Chicago P.D.

Speaking of people who used to be on the show, a new episode of Chicago P.D. will reference Alvin Olinsky. This will be the first new episode after the One Chicago shows took another seemingly long hiatus.

To keep up with the schedule that NBC is running, here is a look at the full February lineup for One Chicago.

As a reminder, on Chicago P.D.’s last episode, Detective Hailey Upton had to work with Sean O’Neal due to information he had about an ongoing case. At the end of the episode, though, she cut him off completely.

The episode also included an update on Upstead for Chicago P.D. fans that led to much dismay, as many had hoped he would return home to his wife.

It’s also interesting to note that Jesse Lee Soffer was back on the Chicago P.D. set this week, but only because he was taking on his new role.

To go back and watch the first six seasons of episodes that featured Jon Seda as Antonio Dawson, fans can stream them by using Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.