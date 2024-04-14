Chicago P.D. star Benjamin Levy Aguilar shares set photos showing how Officer Torres’ tattoos are applied

Chicago P.D. introduced Office Dante Torres as a hard-nosed cop willing to do anything to get the job done.

Torres is from the streets and part of his identity is expressed in the tattoos adorning his body.

Some Chicago P.D. fans might not realize that actor Benjamin Levy Aguilar (he plays Torres) has no tattoos.

This means he has to sit through an extensive process to have the tattoos added to his body when Torres shows parts of his body on screen.

Shower scenes are particularly noteworthy because of the huge cross Torres has on his back. That cross has to be reapplied each time Torres exposes his back.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It’s a lot of work to get his character camera-ready, but Torres has been a great addition to Intelligence in recent seasons.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar shares Chicago P.D. set photos from tattoo applications

Below is a new post that Benjamin has shared on Instagram. It takes several people to get the character (Torres) camera-ready, and we even see the cross tattoo as it is applied.

The second image on the post shows Torres with his hands on his locker and his back fully exposed. The tattoo looks completely real, showing how talented the people on set are.

A third image is also shared on the post, with Benjamin sitting in a chair as several people help remove the tattoos after a day of shooting.

“It takes us a while — an hour and a half to put them on, and 40 minutes to take them off every day. So it’s definitely a lot of work, but I think it represents a lot of heart and a lot of his story. And it’s kind of funny because I’m actually Jewish, but I’m carrying a big cross, which I think is hilarious, but I respect the faith and I respect what he stands for,” Benjamin told NBC Insider about the experience.

An interesting video was also recently shared online showing the full process of ensuring his tattoos look perfect for each episode.

It takes so long to go through the application that the video had to be sped up. These details all help present the character of Torres.

More news from Chicago P.D.

Here are details about when the Chicago P.D. hiatus ends this spring. Unfortunately, the shows had to take long breaks, but that’s what happens on network television.

A promo for a creepy upcoming Chicago P.D. episode is here to show what the team has to deal with later this season. And yes, it’s pretty dark.

Sadly, a Chicago P.D. producer shared goodbye videos for Tracy Spiridakos. Her final episodes as Detective Hailey Upton air soon so Intelligence will look much different during Season 12.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.