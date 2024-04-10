Chicago P.D. hiatus: When are the new episodes?

Chicago P.D. is on an extended spring hiatus as the show takes a break before its race to the season finale.

This is unfortunate timing, as the recent episodes of the show had ramped up fans’ interest, with Intelligence tracking a serial killer and then wrapping up the Torres undercover case.

At the same time, many fans may be upset that it feels like the season just began. The season premiere debuted in January, and the season finale will arrive in May.

Two Hollywood strikes delayed the production of the One Chicago shows. Many cast and crew members took to the picket lines to fight for better benefits.

And coming up soon, one of the main characters is leaving Intelligence for good. Many online rumors have fans guessing what will happen to Detective Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos).

Recent Chicago P.D. set photos also featured Jesse Lee Soffer. He has returned to direct an important episode, but fans hope he will also play Detective Jay Halstead again.

When does Chicago Fire return with new episodes?

The next new Chicago P.D. episode is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1. Yes, that’s a four-week gap following Season 11, Episode 9 debuting on April 3.

NBC will show Escape again on April 10. This was the debut of Officer Dante Torres this season after he returned from his absence.

“Returning from furlough, Torres goes undercover in a tense and high-stakes drug trafficking case,” reads the synopsis for the April 10 episode.

On April 17, NBC will feature the episode focused on Officer Kevin Atwater from earlier this season.

“Atwater turns to an unlikely source of support when a string of jewelry store robberies shake his confidence,” reads the synopsis for Split Second.

Then, on April 24, the Chicago P.D. episode Survival will air again.

“Intelligence teams up with ASA Chapman to take on an abduction case involving a teenager. The case hits close to home for Voight, leading him to take a personal interest in finding justice for the victim,” reads the synopsis for Survival.

As a reminder, the new episode (Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 10) will debut on Wednesday, May 1.

Despite a long spring hiatus, good news is on the horizon. When the show finally returns from this hiatus, it will have four consecutive weeks of new episodes.

That should pack in the excitement for viewers before Chicago P.D. takes its summer break.

These are Hailey Upton’s final episodes, so expect a storyline that begins to set up her exit. We may also get some closure in her prior relationship with Jay Halstead.

Chicago P.D. star Jason Voight teased a return of “old Voight” as well. A switch has been flipped in him after he lost Noah to that serial killer. Stay tuned to see how he reacts.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available to stream on Peacock.

NBC has also ordered a new season of Chicago P.D. to air during the 2024-2025 television season. We expect to hear announcements about new cast members this summer.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.