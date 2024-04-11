Chicago P.D. releases promo for creepy new episode

NBC finally released a promo for the next new episode of Chicago P.D.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a while to see it, as the One Chicago shows are on an extended spring hiatus.

The hiatus began following the April 3 episodes, which were the only episodes that would debut in April.

One Chicago takes the rest of April off, with NBC airing repeat episodes of the current seasons during primetime.

The shows all return on May 1, with new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. starting sweeps month.

From there, it’s a race to the season finale, with four consecutive weeks of brand-new episodes.

Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 10, TV promo

Below is the new NBC promo for Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 10. As a reminder, the episode debuts on Wednesday, May 1.

The cycle of rotating primary characters for each episode has taken us back to Detective Hailey Upton. Now that the undercover story for Officer Dante Torres has wrapped up, the show can explore something new.

It’s good to see Upton featured again because the actress who plays the character is leaving the show soon. So, any screen time Tracy Spiridakos can grab is good for the storylines.

This new Chicago P.D. episode is called Buried Pieces and has a very creepy overtone. As if a serial killer storyline wasn’t dark enough, the writers are now presenting a “monster” who may have been keeping a child hostage. The soft lullaby music playing in the background only makes it seem creepier.

More from Chicago P.D.

There are only four new episodes of Chicago P.D. left this spring. They arrive on May 1, May 8, May 15, and May 22. After that, the long summer hiatus plays out.

Jason Beghe teased that his character (Voight) will return to his old ways soon. The trauma from losing Noah is going to catch up with him, likely as Intelligence closes in on that serial killer.

Jesse Lee Soffer was also spotted on the Chicago P.D. set. He played Detective Jay Halstead for years, and fans hope he returns this season to provide closure for that character and his relationship with Detective Hailey Upton.

For Chicago P.D. fans who don’t watch Chicago Fire, a recent episode of Fire featured Trudy Platt ( Amy Morton). Her husband, Randall “Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte), had a stalked patient visit them at home. In the scene below, Trudy is taking charge of the situation.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available to stream on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.