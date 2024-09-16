Chicago P.D. season premiere photos tease new Intelligence member

A new season of Chicago P.D. has nearly arrived.

It was a long summer hiatus, but the show is back with Season 12 this fall.

The Chicago P.D. season premiere airs on Wednesday, September 25. It’s called Ten Ninety-Nine.

Intelligence will struggle as the season begins. After losing Detective Jay Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer), it is still short a few people and must continue without Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).

Halstead last appeared early in Season 10, and Upton left Chicago during the Season 11 finale.

As a reminder, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) also almost died during the previous finale, which could impact the first few new episodes.

Chicago P.D. fans might want to re-watch Season 11, Episode 13, before the new episodes arrive.

Chicago P.D. season premiere synopsis and images

“A month after Voight’s close brush with death, Intelligence is overwhelmed with cases as they catch a high-stakes drug bust,” reads the synopsis for the September 25 episode of Chicago P.D.

The first image has a cleaned-up Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) working on a new case.

Patrick Flueger as Adam Ruzek on a new season of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Next up, we see ASA Chapman (Sara Bues) showing up to speak with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).

Sara Bues as ASA Chapman on Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Introducing the new Chicago P.D. cast member

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, actress Toya Turner has joined Chicago P.D. for Season 12. Toya plays Patrol Officer Kiana Cook and will get some hands-on experience with Intelligence.

We get our first look at Officer Kiana Cook in the image below. She is shown in the background of a new Intelligence photo. But it also underscores how she will be helping the team in the season premiere.

Intelligence on the Chicago P.D. Season 12 premiere. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Below is the promo NBC is running for the season premieres. It teases what fans will see on the first new episodes of Fall 2024.

