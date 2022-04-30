Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 20 synopsis, new images revealed

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Amy Morton as Trudy Platt, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey on a new episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 20 is the next new installment of the hit NBC drama.

The drop date for the new episode is May 11, following the end of the current One Chicago hiatus.

Even though it is bad news that Chicago P.D. fans still have a while to wait, it gives an opportunity to go back and re-watch some of the previous episodes from Season 9.

For any fans who don’t already know it, earlier episodes from the show can be streamed on Peacock. That includes the current season content and seasons from the past.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 20 synopsis

“Voight and the team delve into a cold case in search of clues to solve a shocking new crime. With its focus on buried memories, the case sparks concern for Burgess and Ruzek about Makayla’s mental healing,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 20.

This new episode is called Memory, and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, May 11, at 10/9c on NBC. As seen in the photo above and the one shared below, the search is on for clues, possibly taking the new case to a dark place.

More from One Chicago 2022

The big One Chicago return date falls on May 11, which means new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire arriving right before the new installment of Chicago P.D.

The night begins with a new episode of Chicago Med that features Dr. Ethan Choi. The doctor recently returned to the ED after going through a long recovery process due to being shot in the parking lot.

And that leads right into a new episode of Chicago Fire that features some drama with Stella Kidd’s team at Firehouse 51. It will be interesting to see if her new leadership style can get the team back on the same page in short order.

Each of the One Chicago shows has just three new episodes left to air in Spring 2022. That’s how close we are to the season finale and then to the long summer hiatus until new episodes arrive in the fall.

For readers who want to jump ahead a bit, we have some Chicago Fire season finale information here.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.