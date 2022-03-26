Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 17: New synopsis revealed for return

Voight has a tough job running Intelligence on Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBC/Universal

The next new episode of Chicago P.D. won’t air for a little while longer, but NBC has released a synopsis in order to start creating some early buzz.

As most One Chicago fans already know, the three shows are on hiatus through the end of March, with the plans to return in April with a string of new episodes.

The Chicago P.D. return date is set for Wednesday, April 6, when we will finally get to see what is going on behind-the-scenes with Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek. The episode where they recovered Makayla really damaged their relationship.

The home situation between Makayla, Ruzek, and Burgess didn’t really get addressed much during the latest episode, as Intelligence moved forward with their case against the accused drug kingpin working out of bakeries.

As a reminder, the last episode of Chicago P.D. focused on Anna Valos, the informant for Intelligence that is played by actress Carmela Zumbado on the show. She is now deeply entrenched in a drug ring that is plaguing Chicago.

Chicago P.D. episode synopsis for Adrift

“Ruzek’s search for the daughter of an old family friend leads the team into a serious drug investigation. Burgess and Ruzek struggle to move on from the emotional aftermath of Makayla’s abduction,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 17.

This new episode of Chicago P.D. is called Adrift, and as a reminder, it will air for the first time on Wednesday, April 6 at 10/9c on NBC. As it is a continuation of some storylines taking place this season, re-watching the last few episodes might be in order for some Chicago P.D. fans.

Many new One Chicago episodes coming in April 2022

Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med will all have a lot of new content during April and May 2022. The shows are going to be able to build up storylines toward some likely cliffhangers on the season finales.

Details about the upcoming new episode of Chicago Fire have also been revealed, with Chief Hawkins in some hot water due to his relationship with Violet. It creates what could be a pretty tense situation with the people at Station 51, especially since Gallo was made aware of what is going on by someone from another station.

And don’t forget that the night of April 6 will kick off with a brand-new episode of Chicago Med Season 7. With so many new doctors in the house, it will be interesting to see where the writers take the show next.

Having a former Chicago Med cast member return to the show opens a lot of interesting doors, including one that is very likely to include Will Halstead. But how will he take it? We will all have to tune in for that next new episode to find out for sure.

For Chicago P.D. fans who need to catch up on previous episodes from Season 9, they can be viewed on Peacock. That’s where past seasons of the show are also available to be streamed.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.