Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 16: New episode is last one before break

Chicago P.D. has a new episode on March 16 that is called Closer. It takes the show back to the investigation into bakery owner Javier Escano, who Voight has been watching very closely.

On the last episode of Chicago P.D., Intelligence was tasked with finding the abducted Makayla. It led to a lot of very tense moments, especially for Ruzek and Burgess, but they succeeded in bringing the little girl home.

Following that episode, some small spoilers were hinted at for the Ruzek-Burgess relationship, but that storyline is likely going to be put on hold while the team refocuses on an earlier case.

With this new episode, Chicago P.D. fans are going to see the return of Anna Avalos, who has been undercover for a while working at one of the bakeries where it is assumed that drugs are getting moved. As a reminder, she is Voight’s lead informant right now.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 16 synopsis

“When a young man is shot outside the Cárabo Bakery, the team works to connect the shooting to bakery owner Javier Escano, who has been under surveillance. Despite the increasing danger, Voight helps informant Anna Avalos get even closer to their target,” reads the synopsis for the new episode of Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. TV promo for March 16 episode

The TV promo shared below is running on NBC and it is for the Chicago P.D. episode called Closer. It airs for the first time on Wednesday, March 16 at 10/9c.

Chicago PD 9x16 Promo "Closer" (HD)

Some more notes for the One Chicago shows

Following the new One Chicago episodes on March 16, the shows will be taking a week off from presenting new installments. It was a good run of consecutive weeks with new content, but March 23 will be a night of primetime repeats for NBC.

The good news, though, is that there are a lot of new episodes left to air for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. this spring, so it won’t be a long wait for some more new content to make its debut.

For One Chicago fans who hadn’t heard yet, the Chicago Fire cast is adding a new member this spring. This new character is going to be a paramedic and it raises a lot of questions about what might be happening with Firehouse 51 as Season 10 comes to a close.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.