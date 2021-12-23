Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 10 synopsis released: Winter premiere coming

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. Season 9 cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. winter premiere for Season 9 now has a synopsis out that gives a look at the next new episode of the show.

Back on the Chicago P.D. fall finale, Upton, Halstead, and Voight figured out a way to distance themselves from Roy Walton and the FBI investigation.

This definitely seems like a storyline that could get addressed again in the future, but, for now, Upton and Halstead appear to be in the clear.

At the very end of that episode, a surprising moment took place, where Halstead and Upton decided to get married. How that will impact their jobs remains to be seen.

The winter hiatus is now taking place, but a Chicago P.D. TV promo for the next new episode has been released. It highlights Ruzek and Burgess, as well as their adopted daughter, Makayla.

A synopsis for the Chicago P.D. winter premiere

“The team searches for a missing child in what turns out to be a very complicated case. Burgess and Ruzek are in for a shock when someone from Makayla’s past comes forward,” reads the synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 10.

It’s pretty likely that the missing child gets Burgess and Ruzek thinking about what is going on with their lives and how Makayla fits into it. Having someone from Makayla’s past just show up will also make things much more complicated.

This upcoming episode of Chicago P.D. is called Home Safe and it airs for the first time on Wednesday, January 5.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

More news and notes on Chicago P.D. Season 9

There are some important episodes coming up for Officer Kevin Atwater. According to one of the Chicago P.D. showrunners, it is going to be a callback to the relationship that Atwater started up earlier in Season 9.

This was with the woman from whom he hid his profession. If she does find out that he is a cop and that he used his position to arrest one of her students, will it spell the end of the relationship?

It’s also going to be very interesting to see what the new working relationship for Halstead and Voight looks like after what has happened in recent episodes.

Halstead stated that he will no longer be left in the dark, so is he starting to show the leadership skills necessary to eventually run Intelligence? Maybe. Stay tuned.

Members of the Chicago P.D. cast also participated in a new cookbook that has been released. It is free to download and it has a lot of great recipes that can be used over the holidays.

Presenting the Adam Ruzek winter flannel collection. 😍 pic.twitter.com/DGlTg7v7hS — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 20, 2021

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.