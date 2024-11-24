Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9 promo revealed for this winter

A promo for Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9, has been released, even though the winter premiere is still far away.

The November 20 episode was the last new installment for a while, and Intelligence may now be in hot water.

Officer Dante Torres and Detective Kim Burgess got caught covering up his relationship with an informant (Gloria Perez).

Gloria died during the episode, which seemed to bring some closure to what was going on with the team. But there was no closure after all.

When Hank Voight returned to his precinct, he found his new boss, Deputy Chief Charlie Reid, waiting for him.

Somehow, Reid knows everything, raising questions about a possible leak within the Intelligence team.

TV promo for Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9

Below is the TV promo NBC is running for Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9. The bad news is that it won’t air anytime soon.

The winter hiatus has begun for the Chicago shows, and they won’t be back until Wednesday, January 8.

Voight speaks during the footage, revealing that “two little girls have been kidnapped.” He then adds that it is a hostage situation, with a $200,000 ransom requested.

It’s only 14 seconds of footage, but it shows an intense car chase and the new member of Intelligence getting very animated.

A long winter hiatus for Chicago P.D.

The One Chicago winter hiatus is a long one this year. NBC has filled the Wednesday night timeslots in December with holiday content, so fans can’t tune in for reruns.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock. Fans can use the streaming service to watch content from older seasons or to catch up on Season 12.

Below is an important clip from when Torres came clean to Voight about his relationship with Gloria Perez.

Can Torres earn back the trust of his boss?

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.