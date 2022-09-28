Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 2: Ruzek to be at odds with Burgess again?

Patrick John Flueger plays Adam Ruzek on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 10 continues with a new episode on Wednesday night that is going to put Ruzek in the crosshairs of an important investigation.

During the Chicago P.D. season premiere, Ruzek was mostly a supporting character, with the story evolving around Voight and his dark turn after losing his informant Anna on the job.

The good news is that Voight has the support of his boss, so Intelligence has a new member that will feature this season on the show.

And it’s a good thing that Intelligence has some new blood with the revelation that a main character is leaving the Chicago P.D. cast.

But back to Adam Ruzek (played by Patrick John Flueger), as he is featured in the synopsis and the TV promo that NBC is running for the second new episode of the fall.

It also looks like Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is going to be frustrated with him again.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 2 synopsis

“When a convicted murderer hijacks a prison van, the team scrambles to find him and the abducted prison guard before it’s too late. Burgess questions Ruzek’s motives in a case, creating tension between the two,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 2.

The new episode is called The Real You, and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, September 28 at 10/9c on NBC. It looks to be a good follow-up to the season premiere, and we will likely see some more internal drama with the team.

Chicago P.D. TV promo for The Real You

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for the September 28 episode of Chicago P.D. In it, we see Ruzek getting questioned and it appears that he is being accused of planting evidence.

The rub seems to be that Burgess isn’t trusting that Ruzek is innocent, but that could just be a red herring in order to create some more drama for the trailer. Hopefully, Ruzek and Burgess can get on the same page soon, as the tension between them is a storyline that needs to get wrapped up.

Viewers can re-watch the season premiere as episodes of Chicago P.D. can be streamed on Peacock. That’s also a great place to go back and watch previous seasons of the show, especially since so many characters have come and gone over the years.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.