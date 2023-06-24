Chicago P.D.’s top-rated episode is also one of its most tragic

Through 10 seasons of Chicago P.D., the hit drama has aired 208 episodes.

Along the way, there have been some great episodes, with Intelligence rising to solve a complex case in each one.

For the fans, some of the episodes stand out due to a character being lost.

Some great cliffhangers have also happened, leaving fans gasping for air during the summer hiatus.

The end of Chicago P.D. Season 10 provided another cliffhanger, with Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) clinging to life after getting shot.

Some fans might be surprised to learn that a scene was removed from the Chicago P.D. finale.

What is the top-rated episode of Chicago P.D.?

According to IMDb, the highest-rated episode for the hit drama is Chicago P.D. Season 5, Episode 22.

The site allows its users to rank episodes of television shows, and Homecoming took the top spot.

Directed by Eriq La Salle, Homecoming saw the Intelligence team seeking justice for Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas).

Al had just gone to prison after taking the fall for Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).

DNA from Al was found on the body of Kevin Bingham (the murderer of Justin Voight) after Hank Voight had killed him.

Rather than turn in his old friend, Al took the fall, leading to him getting stabbed in Chicago P.D. Season 5, Episode 21.

Homecoming then served as the season finale of Season 5, where Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson) saw a chance to take down Voight and his team.

Woods was another ex-partner of Voight. Woods also ended up becoming a corrupt independent auditor.

The Chicago P.D. writers did a great job telling the story about what happened to Olinsky and how Intelligence worked overtime to bring his killers to justice.

The second highest-rated installment is Season 8, Episode 16 (The Other Side). In that episode, Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is shot and left for dead.

All past episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

The streaming service is a great way to go back and re-watch some classic episodes from past seasons.

It may be a while until new episodes of Chicago P.D. arrive, as the ongoing Writers Strike has halted production.

During the downtime, Chicago P.D. cast members have been taking fun vacations.

Two people from Chicago P.D. recently hung out in Rome together.

And the fans have kept busy, leading to a Chicago P.D. couple trending on social media.

As a reminder, Chicago P.D. Season 11 episodes are slated to air during the 2023-2024 television season on NBC. A release date will depend on when production can begin.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.