Chicago P.D. rumors: LaRoyce Hawkins speaks about a Celeste Return

Chicago P.D. cast member LaRoyce Hawkins recently spoke about the relationship between his character, Officer Kevin Atwater, and Celeste Nichols on the show. He also touched on what the future has in store for Atwater.

Early in Season 9, during an episode called Burnside, Atwater was hanging out at a bar with Ruzek and ended up meeting a woman named Celeste (played by Amanda Payton).

Atwater and Celeste began dating, but he held back that he was a police officer, as he felt that she would view him differently if he were honest. That dishonesty came back to bite him because when he finally admitted that he was a cop, Celeste said she couldn’t trust him.

At the end of Chicago P.D. Season 9, Atwater was shown trying to reconnect with Celeste, but he couldn’t get her to respond to phone calls or text messages. It left a lot of mystery about where the storyline could go.

LaRoyce Hawkins weighs in on Atwater and Celeste

“I think he did fall for Celeste, and I think there’s a special place in his heart for her. But he’s also not wanting to force the vibes, right? If it’s not there, it’s not there. I think he does trust himself enough to know that he will find something that feels good, something that supports his intentions,” Hawkins told NBC Insider about the Chicago P.D. storyline.

“I think he does believe that he has value to a relationship with good rhythm. So, I’m not sure if we’ll see Celeste anymore, but I know that we will see Atwater do his best to grow from this situation, probably play the field a little bit, and find something that makes sense for him,” Hawkins went on to say.

It seems that we won’t be seeing Amanda Payton returning to the Chicago P.D. cast as Celeste anytime soon, but that Atwater may have learned some lessons along the way. Now, will the Chicago P.D. writers let him have some happiness?

More to come from One Chicago

Chicago P.D. Season 10 arrives in the fall, and there is a lot to deal with. That huge character death in the season finale could lead to some early-season drama, especially with the fallout that could come from it.

And there is another Chicago P.D. couple going through drama, even though the actor and actress playing those parts hope that their characters can figure it all out. Will they? We will all have to tune in to find out in Fall 2022.

There were also Chicago Fire cliffhangers at the end of Season 10 that will keep fans guessing until the next season arrives. At least the Stellaride wedding finally took place.

Before Chicago P.D. Season 10 arrives in September 2022, there is a lot of time for fans to go back and re-watch the final few episodes of Season 9. Those episodes could have a lasting impact on the show and are available for streaming on Peacock.

