Chicago P.D. cast: Actor wants couple to get back together

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, and Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D. Season 9 episode. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. has had a lot of couples within the Intelligence unit, which goes back for years on the show. It even included people who have left the show, like Erin Lindsay (played by Sophia Bush), who was dating Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

Halstead and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) are married, with the couple cementing their relationship after a tough case. And getting married may have kept the couple from splitting up after Voight covered for Upton when she killed a suspect.

The couples typically end up with nicknames given to them by the fans. Linstead, Upstead, and Bruzek are three of them. And it is Bruzek that has been involved in the most drama recently, with Patrick John Flueger playing Adam Ruzek and Marina Squerciati playing Kim Burgess.

Burgess and Ruzek seemed to be on a path to marriage, but when she got shot, Burgess started re-evaluating things. It also created a complicated situation regarding their adopted daughter, Makayla.

Patrick John Flueger speaks about Ruzek/Burgess relationship

“I don’t know where the writers are ‘gonna go with it, but me, the guy playing Ruzek, I kinda have to believe that that’s where it’s going,” Patrick John Flueger said to NBC Insider about his character getting back together with Burgess.

“I think they have a lot of belief in each other. He’s foregoing all other opportunities for relationships or even just, like, some camaraderie from the opposite sex to focus on this girl and this kid,” Flueger went on to say.

As Chicago P.D. fans saw during the season finale, Ruzek bought his father’s house and gave it to Burgess for a place where she and Makayla could live. He told her they could live there without him, but it certainly opened a big door for reconciliation in the future.

Flueger and Marina Squerciati have each spoken about hoping for a happy ending for the couple from Intelligence, but it’s never easy to predict where the writers are going to take the characters.

More One Chicago news

Speaking of Marina Squerciati, she spent a lot of time with Torrey DeVitto from Chicago Med over in Vietnam for a good cause. The One Chicago ladies even posed in swimsuits on the beach during their long trip.

As for that Chicago P.D. character’s death in the finale episode, it could lead to consequences for Voight and the rest of Intelligence. That could lead to a lot of drama when Chicago P.D. Season 10 begins in the fall.

Even though there is a lot of time until the new episodes of Chicago P.D. debut in Fall 2022, One Chicago fans can stream past seasons using Peacock. It’s a great way to go back and re-watch some of the classic episodes.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.