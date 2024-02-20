Chicago P.D. releases details for upcoming episodes

The One Chicago shows took off Valentine’s Day, but new content is coming.

Chicago P.D. Season 11 has debuted four new episodes this winter. Each of them is available for streaming on Peacock.

The show also returns from its brief hiatus with a new episode on February 21.

The countdown is also on until the final episode for Tracy Spiridakos. She plays Detective Haily Upton, but it was announced that she is leaving the show.

It’s tough for Chicago P.D. fans to lose Upton too soon after Detective Jay Halstead left Intelligence.

Casting changes opens the door for new faces, but the team has felt pretty incomplete this season. Maybe that is intentional?

Chicago P.D. details for February 21 episode

Split Second is the February 21 Chicago P.D. episode.

“Atwater turns to an unlikely source of support when a string of jewelry store robberies shake his confidence,” reads the brief synopsis.

As hinted, this episode will focus on Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins). The episodes have continued to take turns featuring one character and having everyone else play second fiddle. That continues with the first new episode after the short hiatus.

Below is the television promo for the February 21 episode of Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. details for February 28 episode

The sixth episode for Chicago P.D. Season 11 debuts on February 28.

That new episode is called Survival – it marks the return of ASA Chapman (played by Sara Blues).

“Intelligence teams up with ASA Chapman to take on an abduction case involving a teenager. The case hits close to home for Voight, leading him to take a personal interest in finding justice for the victim,” reads the full synopsis for Survival.

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) gets the driver’s seat in this one. The boss has been relegated to a supporting character this season, but Voight gets center stage on February 28.

