When does Brett leave Chicago Fire? Here are the details

Chicago Fire has released details about Sylvie Brett’s final episode.

Season 12 has focused many storylines on Brett marrying Matthew Casey and moving to Portland.

The long-time paramedic for Firehouse 51 is about to make some noteworthy life changes.

It will be an emotional night for Chicago Fire fans who have grown to love watching Brett work.

More changes will follow after Brett’s exit, including someone new becoming the paramedic in charge at the firehouse.

It won’t be the same without Brett, especially because she takes Casey with her for good.

When does Kara Killmer leave Chicago Fire?

Kara Killmer’s final Chicago Fire episode airs on Wednesday, February 28.

The episode is called Port In The Storm, and it will be an emotional one.

NBC is already teasing that familiar faces from the past will return to say goodbye to Brett. We know Casey (played by Jesse Spencer) is one of them.

Hopefully, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) is also one of them, as it would be a disservice for him to miss Casey’s wedding.

But who else could show up for the Brettsey wedding?

Synopsis for Sylvie Brett’s final episode of Chicago Fire

“Firehouse 51 welcomes back some familiar faces and says goodbye to Brett. Violet scrambles to decorate Brett’s wedding venue. A call at the expo center takes a shocking turn,” reads the synopsis for the February 28 Chicago Fire episode.

It wouldn’t be a wedding episode for Chicago Fire without some drama. Such is the trope for this show, with the wedding of Severide and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) being the latest example. Stellaride also experienced drama on their honeymoon.

Spoiler scenes from the February 28 episode of Chicago Fire

Some spoilers from the February 28 episode have been shared online by fans. It has given some behind-the-scenes looks at the wonderful moments coming up for Brett and Casey.

Here’s a video clip from inside Molly’s on the Chicago Fire set. It was filmed by a fan in the right place at the right time. It includes spoilers from that upcoming episode.

Here is a link to footage outside Molly’s that features many other Chicago Fire cast members attending the big event. It may provide a glimpse of people returning for the wedding.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock. That includes some classic Brettsey episodes from when the couple finally got together.

