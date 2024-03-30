Chicago P.D. ratings get a bump with the new episode

The Chicago P.D. ratings improved in overall viewership and the key demographic with the latest episode.

Intelligence was on the trail of an abducted infant for the March 27 episode, which saw the return of an SVU detective to help the team.

This was also the first new episode after a serial killer murdered Noah. Noah was the young man Hank Voight was trying to look after.

Having the March 20 episode focus on Hank Voight (played by Jason Beghe) was what fans had wanted for a while.

The March 27 episode focused more on Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and how she interacted with the new detective.

Bojana Novakovic plays Josephine Petrovic on the Chicago P.D. cast. Detective Petrovic has an odd way of investigating cases, but she also added something fresh to the show. It’s unclear if we will see her again in Season 11, but she could return to help Intelligence solve the serial killer case.

Chicago P.D. ratings for the March 27 episode

The preliminary numbers from Wednesday, March 27, show that Chicago P.D. got a slight bump in viewership.

An estimated 5.17 million viewers tuned in, with the latest episode netting a 0.47 mark in the key demo of viewers aged 18-49. The previous episode had an estimated 5.06 million viewers.

After being the third highest-rated scripted series for NBC last year, these are decent numbers for Chicago P.D. Season 11.

The season debut had an estimated 5.82 million viewers on January 17, so the series hasn’t fallen off much since then. Typically, season premieres and season finales of a series have the best yearly ratings.

A positive note is that every episode from Season 11 has yielded more than five million live viewers in the estimates. During Chicago P.D. Season 10, five episodes dipped below five million estimated live viewers.

Preliminary numbers also don’t count the viewers who streamed the episode using Peacock. Those viewers will be added to the totals later. Usually, it adds a few million to the overall count.

NBC reports huge streaming numbers for Chicago P.D. Season 11

Many Chicago P.D. fans are streaming episodes this season. This has led to an increase in overall viewership for the hit drama.

Through the first six episodes, NBC reported that Chicago P.D. Season 11 averaged 12.0 million viewers per episode when accounting for live viewers and streaming numbers.

The network also reported a huge increase in key demo viewers (up 287 percent year-to-year).

Chicago P.D. is by far the most-watched show on television in its timeslot (Wednesday at 10/9c).

It’s also easy to see why Chicago P.D. Season 12 has already been ordered.

Jason Beghe even teased the “old Voight” being back, so that could also bring more eyes to the show.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 11 are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.