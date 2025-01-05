Chicago P.D. ratings: Are viewers tuning out?

The Chicago P.D. ratings have taken a dip in Season 12.

Though still early in the new season, the first eight episodes show a big downturn in ratings and overall viewership numbers.

Most long-running shows on television have seen a loss in viewership due to the options that streaming networks provide, but Chicago P.D. is trending the wrong way.

Last season, Chicago P.D. was one of the top-rated dramas on television, netting a 0.83 rating in the key demographic (viewers aged 18-49). The show also averaged 7.87 million viewers (Live +7) for each new episode.

Only one non-sports program (Survivor) was ahead of it (1.06), and Chicago P.D. was tied with 911 and Law & Order: SVU as the top-rated drama.

Chicago Fire Season 12 had a 0.80 rating and 8.68 million viewers, and Chicago Med Season 9 was 0.71 and 8.07 million.

Chicago P.D. Season 12 ratings take a hit

The Fall 2024 television ratings have been released, and the One Chicago shows have helped NBC to remain the second most-watched network (behind CBS).

The bad news is that Med, Fire, and P.D. have each taken a hit in ratings and overall viewership.

Chicago P.D. Season 12 averaged 6.9 million viewers and a 0.60 ratings mark through the first eight episodes.

The Fall 2024 numbers are based on live +7 viewers. It accounts for viewers who watched it live or through DVRs over the following seven days.

These numbers indicate an 11 percent decrease in viewers from Season 11 to Season 12.

More folks are also turning away from NBC after Chicago Fire episodes this year. Retention out of Fire is down two percent.

Good news from the Chicago P.D. TV ratings

Even though viewership numbers are down, Chicago P.D. is still a hit. The show still routinely wins its timeslot on Wednesday nights and ranks among the top-rated dramas on TV.

The TV ratings above also don’t count folks who stream the episodes later. Peacock draws many additional viewers who help bring additional advertising revenue to the network.

It’s also still very early in Chicago P.D. Season 12. Many new episodes will roll out this winter and spring, so the show has a chance to rebound.

