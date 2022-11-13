Chicago P.D.: Intelligence gets reassigned by upset Chief O’Neal

Marina Squerciati plays a haunted Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. is fresh off a dramatic episode where Intelligence was able to link the son of Chief Patty O’Neal to the trafficking of young women.

The chief, who assumed that his son was being targeted due to his drug use, appears to have tipped off his son, who was then able to destroy the evidence against him.

When Voight returned to the station, he was met by a very frustrated chief who may not continue to be the ally that he had been to this point.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming new episode of Chicago P.D., the chief is going to try to distract Intelligence by reassigning them to a case intended to eat up their time.

But this is Intelligence that we are talking about, and Voight’s team seems to be very good at solving most cases, even if they have been cold for a while.

Additionally, Officer Kim Burgess is going to be forced to deal with some demons of her own.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 8 synopsis

“In an attempt to distract Intelligence from the investigation into his son, Chief O’Neal forces Voight and the team to handle a ‘dead fish case.’ However, when that dead fish turns into a complicated heater case, Burgess is thrown back into difficult memories from her past,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 8.

As we learn from the trailer below, Burgess is going to be dealing with the memories from when she was shot and left for dead.

TV promo for November 16 episode of Chicago P.D.

Below is the TV promo for the new episode of Chicago P.D., where it looks like that dead-end case Intelligence is forced to work on turns into much more. Voight suggests that they are dealing with a “serial killer,” and reading between the lines, it seems like Burgess sees a similarity between these crimes and what she went through in the past.

The new episode is called Under the Skin, and it debuts on Wednesday, November 16 at 10/9c on NBC.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.