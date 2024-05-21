Chicago P.D. couple trends as the final episode approaches

Many Chicago P.D. fans loved watching Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead on the program.

The two detectives helped lead the Intelligence unit, all while working hard for Hank Voight.

The duo began dating and eventually got married, with fans giving them the relationship name Upstead during that run.

Early in Season 10, actor Jesse Lee Soffer appeared in his final episode. It meant the writers had to write out Halstead.

It was a difficult moment for Upstead fans, who pushed the hashtag UpsteadForever to draw continued interest to the characters.

As the final episode for Upton approaches, Chicago P.D. fans have the hashtag trending again on social media.

Chicago P.D. fans love sharing the UpsteadForever hashtag

The last Chicago P.D. episode for Tracy Spiridakos arrives on Wednesday, May 22. NBC released early images from that episode.

It could be an intense night, and some Chicago P.D. fans fear Hank Voight will be killed.

Fans have known for a while that the final Upton episode was approaching, and many hope that Halstead will make a final appearance to save the day.

No matter what happens, that episode will be available for streaming on Peacock after it debuts on NBC.

The new post from X shared below reveals some great relationship moments between Upton and Halstead. The short scenes are fun to watch.

The post below is a flashback to an earlier episode from the show that also featured Jon Seda as Detective Antonio Dawson.

And it wouldn’t be a day of UpsteadForever posts if we didn’t see the couple getting married. It was a simple ceremony but it meant a lot to the characters.

Many Chicago P.D. fans have used the hashtag to draw attention to Tracy’s final episode.

The images below showcase Tracy as she spends time off the set, with the post simply reading “#WeLoveYouTracy #UpsteadForever.”

More details from the One Chicago finale night

The final episode with Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton is Wednesday, May 22 at 10/9c. We expect many more posts about Upton, Halstead, and UpsteadForever on the big night.

The other One Chicago shows are heading toward big season finales that evening.

Chicago Fire has an “emotional farewell” in its finale. Firehouse 51 is saying goodbye to one of its fan-favorite characters,

And here are details on the Chicago Med season finale. Will we see another doctor exiting the cast ahead of Season 10?

To catch up on the current seasons of all the One Chicago shows, episodes from earlier this season are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.